High School Basketball: Magna Vista's TaNashia Hairston named PD Player of the Year; Other all-region selections and All-Piedmont District lists

Magna Vista’s TaNashia Hairston finished her stellar senior season with several awards.

Hairston was named Piedmont District player of the year after leading the Warriors to a perfect 12-0 record in district play, a district regular season title, and tournament championship. The guard averaged 20.4 points per game this season, and finished the year with 49 assists and 63 steals in 21 games.

Hairston scored 498 points this season and eclipsed the 1,000 points mark for her career with the Warriors during a game on January 14. She shot 50 percent from the field on the season, and 32 percent on 3-pointers.

Magna Vista finished the season 22-3, and reached the Region 3D tournament semifinals.

Hairston was also named First Team All-Region 3D for her play this season. Her teammate, Mya Moyer, was named second team All-Region 3D.

Hairston was also named PD player of the year and first team all-region during her sophomore year, the last time the Warriors played a full season of basketball.

Warriors coach Kyana Smith was named PD coach of the year. Smith, in her fourth season at the helm of the program, led the Warriors to a second straight unbeaten record in Piedmont District regular season play. The Warriors last won the PD regular season title in 2020. The team did not play any regular season games in 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Martinsville High School senior guard Spencer Jones was named First Team All-Region 2C for his play this season. Jones helped lead the Bulldogs to the region semifinals and a 12-10 record.

Jones’s teammate, Keyshawn Kirby, was named to the All-Region 2C second team.

Patrick County High School’s Missy Hazard and Abigail Epperson and Martinsville High School’s Caira Valentine were all named Second Team All-Region 2C girls basketball.

Bassett High School boys basketball players Branson Leduc-Mattox and Ja’Ricous Hairston were both named to the All-Region 3D second team. The Bengals were joined on the second team by Magna Vista senior Tyler Johnson.

Bassett’s Jaeda Manns was named honorable mention All-Region 3D girls basketball.

The full All-Piedmont District basketball lists are below.

All-Piedmont District Girls Basketball

Player of the Year: TaNashia Hairston (Magna Vista)

Coach of the Year: Kyana Smith (Magna Vista)

First Team

TaNashia Hairston (MVHS)

Amara Harrell (GWHS)

Ella Morrison (HCHS)

Missy Hazard (PCHS)

Caira Valentine (MHS)

Mya Moyer (MVHS)

Jamina Hairston (MVHS)

Shamya Hankins (HCHS)

Second Team

Abigail Epperson (PCHS)

Jaeda Manns (BHS)

Joslyn Cobbs (GWHS)

Miranda Reynolds (MVHS)

Samantha Harris (PCHS)

Aniya Penn (PCHS)

Kaylee Hughes (MVHS)

Gracie Ratcliff (BHS)

All-Piedmont District Boys Basketball

Player of the Year: D’dric Rogers (Tunstall)

Coach of the Year: DeMarcus Morrison (Tunstall)

First Team

Branson Leduc-Mattox (BHS)

Jakobe Dixon (GWHS)

Donavan Howard (GWHS)

Osiris Ross (HCHS)

Keyshawn Kirby (MHS)

Spencer Jones (MHS)

Jamarcus Brown (THS)

D’dric Rogers (THS)

Second Team

Ja’Ricous Hairston (BHS)

Xavier Walters (GWHS)

Zacharich Carter (HCHS)

Kanya Caddle (HCHS)

Tyler Johnson (MVHS)

Javin Hairston (MVHS)

Jai Penn (PCHS)

Bricen Pool (THS)

Jailyn Edmonds (THS)

All-Region 2C Girls Basketball

Second Team

Missy Hazard (PCHS)

Caira Valentine (MHS)

Abigail Epperson (PCHS)

All-Region 2C Boys Basketball

First Team

Spencer Jones (MHS)

Second Team

Keyshawn Kirby (MHS)

All-Region 3D Girls Basketball

First Team

TaNashia Hairston (MVHS)

Second Team

Mya Moyer (MVHS)

Honorable Mention

Jaeda Manns (BHS)

All-Region 3D Boys Basketball

Second Team

Branson Leduc-Mattox (BHS)

Ja’Ricous Hairston (BHS)

Tyler Johnson (MVHS)

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

