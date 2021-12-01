High School Basketball: Martinsville girls getting back into basketball routine

The Rams opened the fourth with a 3-pointer, and went on to outscore Martinsville 14-11 in the final frame for the 8-point win.

“You could just tell that they were not in this gym for two years,” Holland said of her team after the loss. “But for the most part I can see that there’s been a growth as time went on. They didn’t give up. They kept fighting.

“We’ve got to get back in shape, but for the most part they gave me everything they’ve got.”

Holland’s hope is her team can cut down on turnovers – the Bulldogs had 22 in the loss – and improve on team chemistry moving forward. But she believed Tuesday’s game was a good building block for the season.

“I think we can build off of it,” she said. “We’ve just got to get back in the gym, do a little more fine-tuning and do some of the things I think the girls may have lost just by sitting out.

“Them not playing any sports for a year and a half, it shows, bad. And it’s not something you can just get back in a month’s practice. I think we’ll be all right after a couple more games. I think for the first real game I think a lot of the girls were a little bit nervous because they haven’t been in here in a while.”