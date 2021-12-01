High School Basketball: Martinsville girls getting back into basketball routine

For the first time in nearly 21 months, a Martinsville High School basketball team played a game Tuesday night.
The results weren’t what the Bulldogs wanted, with the girls basketball team falling to Reidsville High School, out of Reidsville, North Carolina, 47-39. But rust was something coach Tresita Holland expected given the circumstances.
Martinsville opted out of all sports during the 2020-2021 school year amid the coronavirus pandemic, meaning when the girls team met for the first practice on November 8, it was their first time together since the team fell to Union High School in the VHSL Class 2 state quarterfinals on March 7, 2020.
The Bulldogs come into this season with eight players on the varsity roster: three seniors (Zaniyah Moyer, Caira Valentine, and Tanyia Wade), two juniors (Sanyia Mobley and Alysha Robles), and three sophomores (Fonshay Moyer, Nadia Moyer, and Anya Torrence).
Even though the roster isn’t necessarily young, they’re youthful when it comes to experience.
“We need growth. We were out of the gym for so long so it’s just going to take a lot of hard work and dedication,” Holland said in a phone interview last week.
“If we can all stick together and push through this adversity and get back on the track I think we can see some growth. I think in years to come it’ll get better because we’ve got a couple players that still have two or three years left of high school that can grow to become just as good as the teams from the past. It’s just going to take hard work.”
The players are also getting used to Holland a varsity coach. She was named head coach last December when her brother, Charlie Holland, stepped down after 10 years at the helm of the program.
Tresita Holland was previously the Bulldogs' junior varsity coach and was an assistant on her brother’s varsity staff.
“The way my brother instilled in me is you’ve just got to keep pushing,” she said. “Keep trying and you just can’t give up. That’s just the pride from when I grew up because I’m an alumni from Martinsville also. So just having Bulldog pride, you don’t go out without a fight. So that’s my mentality.”
In the first game Tuesday, Reidsville started the contest on an 7-0 run, and finished the first quarter with a 13-3 lead. Martinsville’s only points in the first came on a 3-pointer by Zaniyah Moyer.
The Bulldogs showed life in the second, outscoring the Rams 17-7. Fonshay Moyer had a steal-and-score to cut Reidsville’s lead to three, and Valentine blocked a shot at the buzzer to take Martinsville into the half trailing 23-20.
Valentine made two free throws at the start of the third to cut Reidsville’s lead to just one, but that was as close Martinsville would get the rest of the contest.
A long scoring drought was ended when Valentine found Mobley down low for a layup, but Reidsville added to their lead with a steal at midcourt that turned into a layup in the final seconds to go into the fourth up 33-28.
The Rams opened the fourth with a 3-pointer, and went on to outscore Martinsville 14-11 in the final frame for the 8-point win.
“You could just tell that they were not in this gym for two years,” Holland said of her team after the loss. “But for the most part I can see that there’s been a growth as time went on. They didn’t give up. They kept fighting.
“We’ve got to get back in shape, but for the most part they gave me everything they’ve got.”
Holland’s hope is her team can cut down on turnovers – the Bulldogs had 22 in the loss – and improve on team chemistry moving forward. But she believed Tuesday’s game was a good building block for the season.
“I think we can build off of it,” she said. “We’ve just got to get back in the gym, do a little more fine-tuning and do some of the things I think the girls may have lost just by sitting out.
“Them not playing any sports for a year and a half, it shows, bad. And it’s not something you can just get back in a month’s practice. I think we’ll be all right after a couple more games. I think for the first real game I think a lot of the girls were a little bit nervous because they haven’t been in here in a while.”
Holland isn’t looking at stats this early in the season as much as she is looking at improvements and getting back in the groove of playing basketball again.
To her, it’s not about how the team looks in the firsts weeks of the season.
The Bulldogs will return home on Thursday to take on William Fleming at 7 p.m.
“I just think it’s not going to be how we start, it’s going to be how we finish,” Holland said. “You might not see it in the beginning but I think towards the end they’ll get stronger once they get completely back in the groove of things.
“We’ll come to practice tomorrow and try it again. It’s all I know because I don’t give up either and I’m teaching them not to give up... It’s about getting them back in the groove and I think we’ll be all right.”
