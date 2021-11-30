High School Basketball: Patrick County boys, girls open season against Dan River with different results

Missy Hazard hit two free throws with 4.2 seconds left on the clock to help the Patrick County girls basketball team to a 47-46 win over Dan River in Stuart Monday night.
Monday's game was the season opener for both teams.
Hazard finished with a team-high 14 points, included four 3-pointers. The sophomore added four steals, four rebounds, and two assists.
"Just a clutch job in a very pressure packed situation for that young lady," PCHS coach Donny Rakes said in an email of Hazard's free throws.
The low-scoring game went back and forth for all four quarters. Dan River had a slight 12-11 lead after one, but the Cougars came back to take a 25-21 lead at the half.
PCHS led 38-36 after three.
"A really intense basketball game for the first game of the year," Rakes said. "We have a very inexperienced, young team. We only have three kids who have ever played varsity basketball. I thought they gained a lot of experience in terms of the speed and physicality of this level."
Dan River's Lele Farmer, who Rakes called "an extremely talented basketball player", led the Wildcats with 25 points.
Abigail Epperson, Samantha Harris, and Allanah Mitchell had eight points each for the Cougars. Epperson added five rebounds and two steals. Harris had a team-high seven rebounds and two assists, and Mitchell had three assists. Lilly Cobbler added five points, six rebounds, and four assists.
"Overall, I was very pleased with the grit we showed," Rakes said. "We have a long way to go, but it was a good start."
PC (1-0) will play their home opener on Friday against North Stokes. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.
Cougars fall to Wildcats in Ringgold
It was approximately one year ago when COVID-19 restrictions put a halt on high school basketball in Pittsylvania County and throughout the region.
On Monday night, basketball tipped-off at Dan River once again.
A pair of key runs in the first and third quarters from the Wildcats, along with their strong defensive efforts off the boards, helped pushed the team past the Patrick County Cougars boys basketball team, 63-46, in a non-conference matchup.
The Wildcats wasted no time taking control of the game right from the tipoff, cruising in the first quarter on a 17-4 run, taking advantage of the Cougars’ turnovers and executing on fast breaks down the court. Dan River’s Darius Dickerson was responsible for 10 of those 17 points, mostly coming of lay-ups after driving into the paint.
Dickerson would go on and shine for the Wildcats, leading the team with 20 points. He also finished with five assists, rebounds, and steals.
Up by 17 coming out of the half, The Wildcats quickly went on a 10-2 run in the first three minutes of the third, extending their lead to 44-19 and forcing the Cougars to use one of their timeouts to regroup.
The Wildcats dominated the boards throughout the night. As a team, Dan River collected 26 rebounds, with center Jalil Deshazar leading the team with eight rebounds, six of them being defensive rebounds. Dickerson and TyLyric Coleman each notched five of their own.
Dan River ran away with the lead in the fourth, outscoring Patrick County 9-3 with two minutes left in the game. The Wildcats' fourth was highlighted by back-to-back dunks from Deschazar and Coleman. Coleman also scored on an ally-hoop layup to help boost his team's morale.
Jai Penn led the Cougars with 13 points. Demonter Hill followed up with nine and Peyton Stovall had eight.
Patrick County will return to Stuart on Friday for the team's home opener against North Stokes (Danbury, NC). Game time will be at 8:30 p.m.