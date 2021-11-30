High School Basketball: Patrick County boys, girls open season against Dan River with different results

"Overall, I was very pleased with the grit we showed," Rakes said. "We have a long way to go, but it was a good start."

PC (1-0) will play their home opener on Friday against North Stokes. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.

Cougars fall to Wildcats in Ringgold

It was approximately one year ago when COVID-19 restrictions put a halt on high school basketball in Pittsylvania County and throughout the region.

On Monday night, basketball tipped-off at Dan River once again.

A pair of key runs in the first and third quarters from the Wildcats, along with their strong defensive efforts off the boards, helped pushed the team past the Patrick County Cougars boys basketball team, 63-46, in a non-conference matchup.

The Wildcats wasted no time taking control of the game right from the tipoff, cruising in the first quarter on a 17-4 run, taking advantage of the Cougars’ turnovers and executing on fast breaks down the court. Dan River’s Darius Dickerson was responsible for 10 of those 17 points, mostly coming of lay-ups after driving into the paint.

Dickerson would go on and shine for the Wildcats, leading the team with 20 points. He also finished with five assists, rebounds, and steals.