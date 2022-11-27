High School Basketball Preview: Bassett begins first season with Mark Hughes

Bassett High School is one of four local boys basketball teams that will welcome a new head coach this season. Henry County Public Schools announced in July the naming of Mark Hughes as the new boys basketball coach for the Bengals. Hughes spent the last 14 years coaching at Bartlett Yancey High School, in North Carolina, first as the junior varsity head coach and then as the varsity head coach.

The Bengals opened the preseason with a scrimmage against Dan River on November 15, and Hughes came away impressed.

“I feel like both teams, JV and varsity team, did very well,” Hughes said of the scrimmage. “They competed. They translated what we did in practice to the game and they’re buying in, so I’m excited about that.”

Hughes spoke with the Bulletin this week about joining what he called a “winning culture” with the Bengals, his hope to utilize his players’ speed and size this year, and his team this season.

Martinsville Bulletin: What have you seen out of your team in practices so far?

Hughes: These guys want to compete and they’re very intentional about coming and wanting to get better.

This being your first year at Bassett, what have you seen about the school? Anything that stands out to you?

Hughes: It’s a winning culture here. The volleyball team is competing, the band competes, the football team is competing. I’m excited that the entire school has a culture of winning. I hope to bring that to the basketball program, as well.

What are you most looking forward to this year?

Hughes: Ships – relationships, championships at some point, and scholarships. That’s what I’m looking forward to.

Can you tell me about your team this year?

Hughes: I think we’ll be a high intensity team. I’m looking at them playing hard, fast, and under control. That’s the goal.

What do you think will be your strength on the court?

Hughes: Hopefully our energy is our strength. And just that team concept. I’m looking forward to the guys playing together and buying into what we’re working on in practice.

Are there any aspect of the game you’re trying to shore up and perfect?

Hughes: I hope that we can control the pace every night. That’s the goal, control the pace of the game. If we can control the pace of the game I think we’ll be successful on most nights.

Any players to watch, or aspects of the team you’re excited about?

Hughes: Landon Harbour has been working a lot this offseason, so I’m excited to see how that translates into the season.

We’ve got some young guys that are getting better every day. Nathan Green is getting better, Elijah Perkins is getting better, and they’re both sophomores, so I’m excited about what they’ll do for the team. Perkins played JV last year and Nathan is a transfer.

Anything else you’re excited about seeing this year?

Hughes: I want to see if what we do in practice translates to the game. That’s what I’m excited about. We try to have a high-intensity practice and I hope that that translates to the floor when we compete against other players.

