High School Basketball Preview: Bassett excited to see improvement in new season

A year after going 3-19, Bassett High School girls basketball coach Shirley McCall has already seen improvement in her squad over the offseason and early weeks of practice.

McCall, who is in her third season coaching at her alma mater, is ready for people to see her team this season.

“I’m excited for everybody to come out and support us,” McCall said in a recent phone interview. “We really want to get people back interested in girls basketball at Bassett High School. We’re excited to show the community how much we’ve evolved, and also we’re looking forward to just having their support too throughout the season.”

Here’s more of what McCall had to say to the Bulletin.

Martinsville Bulletin: What have you seen out of your team so far?

McCall: The girls have been coming throughout the preseason, coming to workouts a couple times a week. I’m really excited to really see all the progress they’ve made, even from last year, too.

From what I’ve seen when we scrimmaged last Tuesday against Dan River, our basketball IQ is definitely at another level compared to where it was last year, which is to be expected because a lot of the things I’ve been teaching the girls they really either haven’t seen before, or because we’re going at a different intensity it’s still a learning curve that needs to happen.

Where have you seen the most improvement?

McCall: Their basketball IQ has improved. We’re definitely pushing the ball down the court a lot more, ball-handling also has improved, too. We’re getting more shots, better shot selection. I was even really proud of my girls, this past Tuesday everybody scored, and that’s the first time that’s happened since I’ve been coaching as far as everybody being on the court and being able to be some type of an offensive threat.

I was just really proud overall, in addition to their dedication, because I don’t make it easy for them. I’m honest with them. I let them know, with some of the goals we have in mind for ourselves, as far as really being able to compete this year for the regular season and the Piedmont District championship, they’re going to have to be uncomfortable. And I really do commend them for just stepping up and being able to take on that challenge.

I don’t make it easy, but I also explain to them, if they do want to go after these goals we’ve set for ourselves, they’re going to have to be uncomfortable. They have to push themselves in practice. They may be tired, those are the same things that are going to happen in a game. They’ve been really buying into the pressure that I’ve been putting on them and they haven’t been backing down. I’m just proud of them for just their dedication overall. I can really see the tides turning, for sure.

Can you tell me about your team this season?

McCall: We lost five seniors last year. We definitely had to do a lot of rebuilding. We have two freshmen, two seniors, one sophomore, and four juniors.

The two freshmen, they’re on varsity for the first time, but they were really dominant on JV as eighth graders. My seniors, they have been with the program since their freshman year, so we definitely have a good amount of leadership as well. All the juniors are new to the varsity program, but they played JV for two years, so all the girls, I’ve been coaching them for the last two years so they’re accustomed to my style of play and also how I run practice, too.

They’re excited to play and, even after our last game this past Tuesday, I could just see that spark in their eyes because I think they themselves were even kind of impressed with how they did compared to what maybe other people had expected of them, so I’m excited to see them flourish this year.

You being in your third year and players know your style of coaching more now, how much of a difference do you think that makes?

McCall: I think that will be a huge difference just because we definitely want to be able to push the ball a little bit more in transition, and in order for us to do that we need to be in shape. So this is the first year they’ve went down to the track and ran the hills and the stairs. I was explaining to them in order for us to get up and down the court we have to be in amazing condition. The girls, they’re not crazy about conditioning, but they understand in order for us to get where we want to go we have to be pushing ourselves.

And not only are we conditioned, but we have to be mentally conditioned as well to handle any type of pressure that’s coming at them, especially when they’re tired. I’ve been preaching to them when that fatigue sets in not to just mentally let everything you’ve learned go out the window. It’s not only that physical toughness and that cardiovascular that you need, but also that mental toughness. And since the girls have been in the program for the last two years with me they understand my expectations, they understand that I’m going to push them to the limits, but I’m also going to build them up right after that, too.

So having girls that bought into that and they understand the demands that come with this sport, and also just their own expectation that they have on themselves, they’re just way more accountable this year than they were last year, and I think that’s also because I’m holding them to be more accountable for their own success outside of just them coming to practice.

What do you think will be your team’s strength on the court this season?

McCall: I would definitely say our defense. We work on defense constantly, and the girls are excited about playing defense. That’s one thing that I’ve been trying to hit home with them. We’re going to work on getting shots up, but it’s nothing like stopping somebody on defense. I get more of a thrill out of that than I do scoring 100 points. So the girls, they’re more in-tuned with that. They understand the importance of playing defense, because at the end of the day we don’t want to be trading points with anybody.

That also just goes back to that basketball IQ. We’ve been doing a lot of drills working on man-to-man defense and also playing around with other defenses as well. We kind of touched on a little bit during the end of the year last year, but we’re going to be trying to input some things to have a little more variety when it comes to the type of plays that we have so that way we can really keep teams on their toes.

Are there any players or aspect of the team you’re excited about?

McCall: I’m really excited overall to see the girls really click and mesh.

We have Gracie Ratcliff, she’s coming back. She was all-district second team last year. She’s a senior, so I’m really excited to see her breakout her senior year. She’s ones of our main leaders on the court. She’s always going hard and always playing tough. But all of our girls do that too, as well.

Also I’m excited to see our freshmen girls step up and into their roles, as well… I’m excited because I have four years with them to really hone their skills.

My one player that’s a sophomore, she comes back with a lot of experience and she’s been stepping up offensively and working on her shooting, as well.

My one player, Ja’Nashia Gravely, she just came back from an ACL tear. This is her first year actually playing a full season because her freshman year she was unable to play due to COVID, we only had one game. Her sophomore year, that’s when she was out with an ACL tear. So I’m definitely excited to see her because just overall her basketball IQ is phenomenal, and she’s also just an amazing athlete to watch.

Bassett Girls Basketball Schedule (All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)