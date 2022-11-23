High School Basketball Preview: Chiefs welcome Mattox's return and new faces to the program

The Carlisle School boys basketball team played its first game on November 11, less than a week after they started practicing.

The Chiefs came away with a 72-26 win over Surry Home School, and then get three weeks off before playing Game No. 2, which is scheduled for Friday at G.W.-Danville.

First year Carlisle coach Demario Mattox said having such a big break between Games 1 and 2 is “a gift and a curse.” The time gives the team a chance to get back to practice and know what to improve on before the season really gets going, however, Mattox said, “it can be a curse as well if the guys don’t take full advantage of the opportunity that’s given to us.”

Mattox was a long-time assistant at Carlisle under former Chiefs coach Jason Niblett. He spent two years as head coach at Bassett High School before returning to Carlisle this season.

Mattox spoke with the Bulletin this week about returning to the Chiefs as head coach, and his team this season.

Martinsville Bulletin: What have you seen out of your team so far?

Mattox: Dedication. I think that they are so open to learning. A lot of the kids that are here, I think their willingness to learn and to receive information and knowledge about the game, I love that piece of it. They’re very locked-in on information when instruction is given to them, especially when they think it’s very helpful for them. I really appreciate that aspect of it.

I also think that they are driven. They’re hard-working kids in the classroom as well as on the court. The thing is, we’re young, of course, but I think they’re buying into the process of building a winning culture again, so I appreciate that.

What’s it like for you to be back at Carlisle?

Mattox: It’s been a blessing, it really has. After getting through the trials and tribulations of making the actual decision to come back, because Bassett was so good to me. I have so much respect, so much love and gratitude for everybody over there that gave me the chance and opportunity to be a head coach.

But I’m also grateful to everybody in this space to try and, not necessarily emulate, but try to compete against what (former Chiefs coach) Jason (Niblett) did here, because he’s been such a big role model in my life… I’m excited to try to tackle that task because I think he did great things here with sending so many kids to school. I think that’s probably the biggest and most exciting thing about being here is knowing I have the chance and opportunity to have kids and put them out on the circuit or in a wider spectrum as far as public school setting.

Can you tell me a little about your team this year?

Mattox: We’re young. I think that’s the main thing is we’re young, which is good because we have time to grow. We’re embracing the ups and downs that will come with this season and anticipating them more and more than anything. I’m looking forward to really growing and building a relationship with these kids because, just like for me it’s new, it’s new for them as well, having a new coach with a different mentality and personality in front of them. So trying to find a way to clash both of those things in a good light to get good results, because I know as bad as I want to win, wining is good for them as well as the coach and building that camaraderie and those relationships.

I’m excited to be around them. They’re young but they’re hungry as well.

I think Trey (Beamer), playing at such as high caliber as he did, brings a little bit of experience in. Even though he’s a freshman in a high school setting, I think the level he has played in over the years could possibly be better than some of the varsity kids we will play this year. I think that aspect of it gives a little bit of hope.

Also having kids like (junior) Brailyn (Gray) come in from North Carolina, (sophomore) Jameer (Reynolds), who I’m thinking is going to be a really good kid coming over from Magna Vista, also having kids like Josh Wingfield come and join me from Bassett, I think he will bring something to the table as well.

Also just having kids who are grounded and willing to work hard will also help the program as well. I’m excited. I think it’s going to be great. We have a good team. They’re all respectful young men and they’re willing to work hard, and that’s all I can ask for as a coach.

What do you think will be your strengths on the court?

Mattox: Defense, which is something I pride myself on. Especially at the high school level, you can win games by just playing defense. Yes, you’ve got to score the ball, but if you can keep guys from scoring I think you have a really good chance of winning a lot of basketball games at the high school level. So that’s what we spend a lot of time on in practice, and that’s what we’ll pride ourselves on because if we can get stops I think we’ll have a good chance to be able to score on the other end with the guys and the pieces we have here at Carlisle.

We’re a little bit undermanned, undersized, so we have to be feisty, we have to be dogs, we have to be super scrappy because we don’t have that height, so I think that’s why we have to be so tenacious defensively.

Are there any players or aspects of the team you’re excited about?

Mattox: I think all of them. Of course Trey Beamer, I think just because of my relationship with him. I’ve been around him since he was born, but training him as a young man and basketball player probably since he was in the second or third grade. Same thing with Jameer, I’ve probably been with Jameer since the third or fourth grade… so I’m just excited to be able to see that growth over the years, especially after the years we’ve been working and putting into this craft.

But all of the kids, I’m excited to pour into all of them because the coaching piece of it is a blessing, but I think overall coaching is just a title. Mentoring these young men and seeing who they become three or four years from now is what I look forward to more than anything.

What are you most excited about this season?

Mattox: I’m looking forward to working with all of them and excited for all of their growth… I think there are some kids on this team that have a chance to be really, really good that I don’t maybe know about.

Carlisle Boys Basketball 22-23

Head Coach: Demario Mattox

Assistant Coach: Cameron Tinsley

Assistant Coach: Gil Warren

Assistant Coach: Matt Taylor

Roster

3—Trey Beamer (FR)

4—Jameer Reynolds (SO)

11—Braelyn Gray (SO)

20—Syier Fountain-Depass (JR)

5—Jacob Simpson (SR)

10—Joshua Wingfield (SO)

32—Addison Lawrence (SO)

1—Connor Boughton (SO)

21—Dakare Hampton (SR)

2—Ny’Tavis Shelton (SO)

Carlisle Boys Basketball Schedule Friday, Dec 2 at G.W.-Danville, 7 p.m.