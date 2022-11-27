High School Basketball Preview: Cougars welcome Chitwood as new boys basketball coach

Patrick County High School welcomed Brian Chitwood this winter as the school’s new boys basketball coach. Chitwood comes to Stuart after previously spending seven years coaching at Gretna High School.

Chitwood – who has been coaching basketball for more than 25 years – said the challenge with the Cougars this season is similar to when he first took the job at Gretna. PCHS was 0-18 last season.

“They hadn’t won a game in 40 something games when I took over there,” Chitwood said of Gretna. “It’s a process. This stuff doesn’t change overnight. But the one plus I can say is it’s a little bit unusual in the fact that we’ve got a lot of upperclassmen here. There’s a lot of new faces, too, that haven’t been part of the recent past.

“I’m very pleased with the passion, the energy I’m getting. The kids are responding well.”

Here’s more of what Chitwood said about his Cougars squad this season.

Martinsville Bulletin: What have you seen from the team so far?

Chitwood: We’ve had one scrimmage already and that was very favorable. The kids played hard and that’s all I can ask is they give me their best.

What brought you to Patrick County and what’s your impression been of the school?

Chitwood: I’ve got a lot of friends here and I was looking to make a change, and it worked out. They said we’d love to have you and it’s worked out.

This is a community that works hard. The old saying is, ‘Apples don’t fall far from the tree.’ Our kids work hard. Again, as we’re transitioning, as they’re learning me and I’m learning them, that’s the only thing I can ask for at this point. They’ve given me everything I’ve asked of them, and hopefully I’ll continue to get that. I’m smart enough to give them a little bit of wisdom, and hopefully it all comes together.

What do you think will be your strengths on the court this season?

Chitwood: The fact that we’ve got a bunch of upperclassmen. Typically being an upperclassman lends itself to maturity and some things that are favorable, so I hope that’s a strength. Hopefully they grasp concepts a little quicker, having been exposed to things. At the end the day, I just want them to go out and play to the best of their ability, and we’ll build it day by day. Things will change in time.

Any aspect of the game you’re focusing on?

Chitwood: Not really, other than the fact we have a very difficult schedule. It’s a tough district. I think the benefits are I’ve coached for and against a lot of those programs, so having a little bit of background is always a positive. Just leaning on our veteran leadership, there’s a lot of leadership. Not just the players, but other coaches, administration. It’s a group of folks who are very free to offer the help and assistance and it’s a great environment.

Any players or aspects of the team you’re excited about?

Chitwood: Yea, I think we’ve got several potential leaders in our camp. I’m excited for some of those guys to experience some successes on the basketball court. They’ve got lots to offer.

I’m a little bit hesitant to throw names because I really don’t want to leave anybody out, and I can’t say enough how pleased and excited I am across the board at the energy and the passion, the work ethic that I’ve gotten so far.

What are you most excited about this season?

Chitwood: I’m excited to be here and have the opportunity. I’m looking forward to some good things in the very near future.

Patrick County Boys Basketball Schedule Patrick County Boys Basketball Schedule (All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)