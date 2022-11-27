High School Basketball Preview: Magna Vista looking forward to ‘fresh start’ this winter

The Magna Vista boys basketball team is the only boys team in the area that will start this winter with the same coach they had last season.

Patrick Mills returns for a fifth season with the Warriors, and he has seven returning players with him. Magna Vista had an up and down season a year ago, and Mills said he’s looking forward to more normalcy.

Here’s more of what Mills said about his team this winter:

Martinsville Bulletin: What have you seen so far in practice?

Mills: Just like Bassett and Martinsville, we made the playoffs in football, so we kind of pushed everything back a week and with me being sick, really we’ve only had about four days with everybody.

We’ve had scrimmages. Last week we played LCA (Liberty Christian), and we split quarters with them. Then last night we went to Dan River and won all four quarters. I’ve been impressed with what I’ve seen so far. We’ve got a lot to work on, a lot of stuff to get better on on both ends of the floor, but the effort, the attitude, and the energy has been good so far.

What do you think will be your team’s strength this season?

Mills: I’m not going to say what I think our strength is, I’m going to say what it needs to be, and it needs to be on the defensive end. Last night when we played both ends of the floor we were good. We were able to get out in transition and get some easy buckets which opened the floor up and gave us some nice catch and shoot 3s. That’s really been our emphasis now is to lock down on that end.

I think that’s everybody’s philosophy, but we’ve got to do well on that end of the floor. We’ve go to play our best on the defensive end. We’re not the biggest team, but we’ve got good length and pretty much everybody handles the ball well and we’re able to spread the floor out. So if we can defend and get some easy buckets to help us out along the way that would be great.

Can you tell me about the team?

Mills: We have seven players back from last year. Most got good experience and playing time… I like the mix right now. We’ve got some good experience, but we’ve got some young guys. They’re hungry and they’re going to compete for some minutes.

I’m really hoping to see growth and just being unselfish. Putting others before yourself. That’s another thing I’ve been preaching. That’s the only way we’re going to win. We don’t have a guy who’s going to come out and give you 30 every night, but I think we’ve got four or five guys who can give you 8-12 every night. So if we can do that and be really balanced on the offensive end, and then compete and be really scrappy on the defensive end, just compete, give us a chance, that’s all I ask.

What are you most excited about this season?

Mills: Just a fresh start. Last year we kind of had a bumpy season still battling some COVID stuff. We were looking back preseason, I think we played five games last year where we had the whole roster able to play. Between that and injuries, and then just last year I had kids that went from playing 8th grade then they were in 10th grade playing varsity. Just inexperience, guys that were playing junior varsity in 9th grade, they were 11th graders last year playing varsity, so having some returning guys with minutes. We had (graduated seniors) Tyler (Johnson) and Rion (Martin) last year, but other than that nobody had really played any varsity minutes.

So I’m excited just for the fresh start. These guys seem to be hungry right now, they’re locked in and working hard every day, and we’re just trying to take it one day at a time, one game at a time.

Do the players seem to be excited for the fresh start, too?

Mills: They are. Football started out 0-2 and then they had a successful season, so those guys, even with the disappointment of losing in the playoffs, they’ve come in with good attitude, good work ethic as well, and then the six guys that I had prior put work in over the summer. I think everybody is excited just to get all the pieces together and see how good we could be.

Magna Vista Boys Basketball Schedule Magna Vista Boys Basketball Schedule (All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)