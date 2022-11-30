High School Basketball Preview: Magna Vista looks to build chemistry with new-look team

The Magna Vista girls basketball team comes into this season with largely the same team as last year, with one major exception.

The Warriors lost Piedmont District Player of the Year Ta’Nashia Hairston to graduation a season ago. Now, with five seniors, three juniors, two sophomores, and one freshman, they’re looking to change things up this winter as they go for another Piedmont District championship.

Magna Vista coach Kyana Smith, and seniors Jamina Hairston, Kaylee Hughes, SaMya Williams, and Alyssa Woods spoke with the Bulletin about the new-look Warriors this winter.

What have you seen out of the team so far?

Woods: We do get along very well… I feel like once we learn each other’s playing styles the pace of the game will pick up more than it was last year.

Hughes: So far, everybody has been working hard and I think we’re going to have a good year… The team bonding has gotten tremendously better from previous years. I think we’ve all stepped up as leaders, and I think we’re more mentors to the younger players now than in previous years because we’ve had chances before to step up and be leaders.

Hairston: We’re mainly, right now, just working on getting used to each other.

Smith: I see that we have a ton of potential, I will say that. I think we are sizable. We have a ton of athleticism. I think our biggest weakness this year is going to be just trying to figure out how to develop that on-court chemistry because we have some people who really haven’t played a lot together. That is going to be our struggle early on is finding that chemistry, finding that balance, finding out who works well together, so that’s kind of where we are right now.

What is the focus this season?

Williams: Defense. That’s every year… That’s the main focus… Your offense feeds off of it.

Hughes: What coach really pushes for us is a next play mentality. That’s what she really pushes every single game, every single practice. That’s our big quote.

Smith: It is a different style of play. It’s no secret that we lost a prominent player in our offense last year. I’m a firm believer that you have to cater to the type of players that you have, so we’ve switched up some things offensively to try to create more ball movement to get the ball inside, because of our size. We’re hoping that that will come together for us offensively.

Also just kind of turning up the intensity defensively with our full-court press, trying to get steals, trying to get deflections, using our speed and athleticism to our advantage.

You play a tough non-district schedule this season. How much do you think that will help you when you get to the postseason?

Hairston: It’s going to help us to prepare for regionals, mainly, because it’ll show us where we’re at, especially with us having a new playing style. It’ll show us what we need to work on and how far we’ve come from the beginning of the season.

You seniors have all played together for several seasons. How much improvement have you seen from each other in your high school careers? And how much does that time spent together help on you the court?

Woods: I feel like mentally we’ve all changed for the better. We were all kind of in our own ways in middle school.

Hughes: I think growing up has been the biggest thing that has helped us. Even in basketball, outside of basketball, just growing up.

What’s the key for you all this season to get another PD title and go further in the region?

Smith: I think the biggest key is just to buy in. Getting the kids to buy into the changes that we’ve made over the summer and in the preseason, because it’s different.

Sometimes change is difficult, so getting them to buy into the new system of what we’re trying to learn offensively, and even getting them to buy into what we’re trying to do defensively. Turning up the intensity, focusing on the little things, like loose-balls and our close outs, on the ball defense, and things of that nature. So the buy-in is going to be key, and we preach all the time, play hard, play together.

Like I said, I think the chemistry piece, it will come together soon, but it’s getting them to play as hard as they can is really our focus, because that’s the only thing they can control is their attitude and their effort. A lot of things we can’t control when the game goes on.

What are you most excited about this season?

Hughes: I’m just excited to see how we play because we’re having to shift to a new style of play, more team-ball specifically, and I think that’s going to be fun to watch. Even in our last scrimmage you can see that’s changed our way of playing. It’s a completely different team from last season, in my opinion.

I’ve been playing with this same group of people since middle school, and that’s what I’m personally most excited about is getting to finish it out with y’all.

Hairston: Seeing the growth of everybody at the end is the biggest prize.

Magna Vista Girls Basketball Schedule (All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)