High School Basketball Preview: Martinsville rebuilding with 'potential of being great'

Tresita Holland returns for a second year as head coach of the Martinsville High School girls basketball team, and has three returning players along with her.

Holland said the Bulldogs are in something of a rebuild right now, but that’s exciting for her as a coach.

“The numbers, everything is decent,” Holland said in a recent phone interview. “It’s just, you’ve got kids who are going to have to step up early. Like a lot of times in the past you end up having to take your younger kids to build something. This program is really in a rebuild.

“It’s fun because I’m still fresh as a head coach. So it’s fun. A lot of these kids I already have been involved with. It’s been a slow start, but it’s been fun so far and interesting because I enjoy them and just the energy that I get from them.”

Here’s more of what Holland had to say about her squad this winter:

Martinsville Bulletin: What have you seen out of the team so far?

Holland: We’re going to be pretty decent. We’re still young. We’ve got a lot of inexperienced players along with some experienced players, but still young. We just have missed out on right much. A slow start because a lot of the girls have taken interest in other sports and everything else going on. Everybody is just trying to get back in the routine.

For the most part it’s going to be an interesting season. I’m trying to keep positive energy. I just want the kids to get back into the swing of things from all the bad things going on in the world and just focus on what’s at the end. Being positive and staying focused. It’s going to be an interesting season because I think everybody is going through the same situation with kids and players and everything they have been through.

What do you think will be your team’s strength on the court?

Holland: Probably my height and quickness.

What aspect of the game are you trying to improve on the most?

Holland: Breaking old habits as well as teaching new ones to the younger group. So my weaknesses would be inexperience.

Are there any players or aspects of the team you’re excited about?

Holland: I’m very excited about my three returning players. I think they have grown and have matured, and I’m excited to see what they can do together since they have grown and matured together.

What are you most excited about this season?

Holland: I’m just excited to be a part of the growth and the rebuild. I don’t want to really say a rebuild. I’m just excited to be a part of something that has the potential of being great.

I just want to be positive, have fun, compete, and keep the girls out of trouble and help them build a better future, not just in basketball but in life itself.