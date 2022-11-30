High School Basketball Preview: New-look Patrick County ready for change this season

The Patrick County High School girls basketball team this season will look much different than any coach Donnie Rakes has seen in his tenure.

The Cougars lost all of their tall players to graduation last season, meaning they’re having to change their style to accommodate a faster, smaller roster. PCHS comes into the winter with 3 seniors—only one of which played last year—five juniors, three sophomores, all up from JV, and one freshman.

The change in style has the team excited, though. Rakes, senior Missy Hazard, and junior Aniya Penn all spoke with the Bulletin about the Cougars squad this season. Here’s what they had to say.

What have you seen out of the team so far?

Penn: I think we’re going to be good this season. I think we have a lot of team chemistry from where we’ve played with each other for so long, and I think we have very good potential even though we’re small.

Hazard: I think we’re young, for sure, and once we get some experience I think we’ll get rolling good. But I think as long as we work hard we’re going to be fine.

Rakes: We’re young, we’re inexperienced, and I think it showed in our scrimmages. I think the speed and physicality is tough to emulate in practice, and it was a welcome to varsity basketball moment.

I like the team. It’s definitely the most athletic team I’ve had and that I can remember seeing here. That’s pure athleticism. To be successful this year, we’re going to have to create a lot of our offense with our defense, and the kids, so far, are working pretty hard on defense and I think having to press a lot.

We don’t have any height whatsoever, and that’s kind of new to Patrick County. We don’t have any height to speak of, at all, but we do have a lot of speed. We have to work hard, start understanding roles, and play really hard defense, if we don’t play hard defense it might be a tough go until we decide that’s what we need to do. We’re just really starting to create an identity.

I really like the potential this year, but that’s what is: potential. I guess that’s what they’re supposed to pay me to do is get that potential out. I like our team, I do. I think we’re young and I think the first way through the schedule it’s going to be growing, and then after that I think we’re going to be pretty good, and that’s what you want. You want to progress, you want to get better as you go.

Can you tell me about your team this season?

Rakes: Missy Hazard is back. She was First Team All-Piedmont District, Second Team All-Region last year. A really good basketball player. Just a gym-rat, and has been since I saw her in the fifth grade. She has worked and worked and worked into a really good basketball player.

The issue she’s going to have this year is what she had all of last year is people boxing-and-1 her or denying her the ball, people just stopping her to have a chance at winning, a lot of double teams. So we need some other kids to really step up and get their scoring potential in the half court sets.

We have Aniya Penn, she was Second Team All-Piedmont District last season. She potentially could be an outstanding high school basketball player. She has all the tools. She’s really a monster on the boards, she shoots it really well from the outside. It’s just a matter of getting experience for her. She’s played one year of varsity. I feel really good about her. She’s going to have to step up and lead us.

Other returners are Lilly Cobbler, Kimora Wimbush. Tremendous athletes. That’s the core people that’s going to have to step up and really supplement Missy. If that happens, and all the youngsters play hard defense, some good things might happen.

We had a fantastic summer. We really did. We had a really good camp. We go to Liberty University camp every year. This fall has been that core group and they have gotten much better. Now it’s just meshing.

The growth, the potential. I really don’t say this lightly, we’ve had some good teams here, but this definitely is the most athletic we’ve had. Without a doubt, and I’m talking one through 12. We’ve got 12 people that can run the floor, and it’s just a matter of harnessing that in the right direction and making the right decisions and that type of thing. It’s just a maturation because this group works hard. If you work hard and have some talent and believe in the system you’re in you can have a good team. At least that’s been my experience.

Are you all having to change up the style this season? And is a faster pace a style of play you prefer?

Hazard: I think so. I think it’s going to be a lot of defense into offense, like pushing the ball because we’re a fast team instead of having height. So it’s a lot of running. That is more how we’re going to score, in my opinion.

I like playing quickly. If we get the ball and we go down the court and score right off the bat, a quick basket, then it really demoralizes the opponent and kind of hypes us up, too.

Penn: Yea, probably because it tires the other team out more. It tires us out, of course, but I think we’re in really good shape and we can keep it up longer than other teams can.

What do you think is your team’s strength this season?

Penn: Shooting and probably running because I feel like we’re a very athletic team, and we’re fast too.

Hazard: I think we work well together as a team. Our unity is good and we really know each other. When we play we’re more in tune, and we have a lot of good ball-handlers, too, that are quick. Anyone can take the ball up the court.

What are you most looking forward to?

Penn: Probably to see how far we can go, because last year we went to districts but we lost there, and then we lost in regionals the first game. I feel like we can go further this year. I just think we could win.

Hazard: I just want to have fun and put a lot of effort into it in my last year. I just want everyone to try their hardest, and hopefully we’ll be successful.

Rakes: I’m looking extremely forward to what the potential of this team is. I don’t know how good we’re going to be, it’s just unknown, but I like the energy of the kids, I like the work ethic of the kids. I wish we had a heck of a lot more height, but we don’t, so we’re really going to have to box-out and we’re really going to have to get up and down the floor to compensate for it.

Patrick County Girls Basketball Schedule (All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)