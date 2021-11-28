High School Basketball: What to know about Bassett boys basketball

Bassett Boys Basketball Preview
Head Coach: Demario Mattox
Last Years Record: Did Not Play
What to know
The Bengals are coming off a year where they didn’t get to play on the court together, just like most of the other teams they’ll play this season.
Not playing a game last season means most of the players on the roster do not have varsity experience.
They also enter the season with a new head coach on the Bengal sideline. Demario Mattox was hired as the BHS boys basketball coach in June 2020. Mattox previously served as an advisor and instructor in the Patrick & Henry Community College Upward Bound program since 2011, and also served students as a coach and assistant coach throughout Virginia and North Carolina since 2012. He was also an assistant boys basketball coach at Carlisle School under Jason Niblett.
Even though the coach may be new to the fans, the players have been working with Mattox for over a year now. The Bengals also have senior leadership with six of their thirteen players being seniors.
When asked about the biggest part of being with the team over a year without a game, Mattox said, “Being able to have this job is a honor. Just helping these guys grow and develop as young men, the basketball part is just extra. I’m excited to see them play and see their talents put on display in Bassett as well as Henry County.”
Though they didn’t get to play last year, the Bengals have had a few weeks to practice this fall and had one scrimmage. Mattox said that can help him see some of the things they need to work on, but also can see the growth over the last 12 months.
“I’ve seen the growth from being together for over a year, but I see through some scrimmages that we have a lot more to work on as well,” he said. “I’m able to see the growth but also remain humble about staying in the pursuit of being a good program.”
The key thing about this Bengal team is they are willing to learn.
“Through all the trials and tribulations, ups and downs, I appreciate their attention to detail, but I also appreciate when we take a bump and bruise like we did this past Tuesday in the scrimmage that they come back with that same attention to detail, and have an urge to want to get better the next day in practice,” Mattox said.
The Bengals get a late start on the game action with their first game on Friday on the road against Christiansburg.
Mattox said his squad is ready for the challenges that come for the full upcoming season.
“I hope we can grow in every aspect and every game we can get better,” he said. “I feel like we are at the place that we need to be, with the mentality that we have, we have so much more to learn, so much more to embrace, in order to get to where we want to be on the basketball side of things.
Bassett Boys Basketball schedule
(All games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted)
Friday, Dec. 3rd @ Christiansburg
Thursday, Dec. 9th @ Staunton River
Friday, Dec. 10th @ Magna Vista
Monday, Dec. 13th @ Franklin County
Tuesday, Dec. 14th vs Tunstall
Friday, Dec. 17th vs Patrick County
Monday, Dec. 20th vs Staunton River
Tuesday, Dec. 21st vs Floyd County
Tuesday, Dec. 28th vs Radford @ Fort Chiswell High School 5:30 PM
Tuesday, Jan. 4th vs Christiansburg
Friday, Jan. 7th @ Martinsville
Tuesday, Jan. 11th @ Halifax County
Friday, Jan. 14th vs GW Danville
Tuesday, Jan. 18th vs Magna Vista
Wednesday, Jan. 19th vs Franklin County
Friday, Jan. 21st at Tunstall
Tuesday, Jan. 25th at Patrick County
Monday, January 31st at Floyd County