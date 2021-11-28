High School Basketball: What to know about Bassett boys basketball

Though they didn’t get to play last year, the Bengals have had a few weeks to practice this fall and had one scrimmage. Mattox said that can help him see some of the things they need to work on, but also can see the growth over the last 12 months.

“I’ve seen the growth from being together for over a year, but I see through some scrimmages that we have a lot more to work on as well,” he said. “I’m able to see the growth but also remain humble about staying in the pursuit of being a good program.”

The key thing about this Bengal team is they are willing to learn.

“Through all the trials and tribulations, ups and downs, I appreciate their attention to detail, but I also appreciate when we take a bump and bruise like we did this past Tuesday in the scrimmage that they come back with that same attention to detail, and have an urge to want to get better the next day in practice,” Mattox said.

The Bengals get a late start on the game action with their first game on Friday on the road against Christiansburg.

Mattox said his squad is ready for the challenges that come for the full upcoming season.