High School Basketball: What to know about Bassett girls basketball

Bassett Girls Basketball

Head Coach: Shirley McCall

Last Years Record: Did Not Play

What to Know:

The Bengals come into the 2021-2022 season having only played one game last season, a year in which they we’re really being able to come together as a team like they would have preferred. Coach Shirley McCall and the team are excited to get on the court for the first regular season game on Tuesday night against James River.

“The girls remain very eager and hungry to show a lot of the growth that they have made from last year, even though they never really got to play any games,” McCall said.

McCall was named the girls basketball coach at BHS in June 2020. She is a former standout for the Bengals, having won two state titles during her playing days. She was named state player of the year in 2001, and went on to play at James Madison University.

Coming into a new season, the chemistry wasn’t something the Bengals could build off of because they weren’t able to build much last year. With the practices and scrimmages so far this early in the season, McCall says she can see the chemistry there now.