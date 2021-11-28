High School Basketball: What to know about Bassett girls basketball

Bassett Girls Basketball
Head Coach: Shirley McCall
Last Years Record: Did Not Play
What to Know:
The Bengals come into the 2021-2022 season having only played one game last season, a year in which they we’re really being able to come together as a team like they would have preferred. Coach Shirley McCall and the team are excited to get on the court for the first regular season game on Tuesday night against James River.
“The girls remain very eager and hungry to show a lot of the growth that they have made from last year, even though they never really got to play any games,” McCall said.
McCall was named the girls basketball coach at BHS in June 2020. She is a former standout for the Bengals, having won two state titles during her playing days. She was named state player of the year in 2001, and went on to play at James Madison University.
Coming into a new season, the chemistry wasn’t something the Bengals could build off of because they weren’t able to build much last year. With the practices and scrimmages so far this early in the season, McCall says she can see the chemistry there now.
“You know, last year it was mainly just ball handling and shooting,” she said. “This year with the scrimmages and more of a traditional season, I’m really excited to see the girls peak this year since they really didn’t get to do anything last year.
“They’re really anxious and eager to go out there and show them what we’ve been working on as far as Bassett High School girls basketball.” McCall added when asked about how the team has looked so far this preseason. “They are really becoming more disciplined when it comes to learning the game of basketball and doing things like watching film, working on basketball IQ, talking to each other when they get back on defense. I’ve been throwing a lot at them and they haven’t backed down and I’m pushing for that same tenacity for when we are in games.”
Coming into the season, McCall is making the team’s main focus defense. It’s something that the Lady Bengals have bought into coming into this season.
“Playing on offense, there’s a system or way you can go about that. Offense wins games, but defense wins championships,” she said. “It’s all in how to make your opponent uncomfortable.”
The Lady Bengals come into the season with six seniors. Their first game will be at James River High School in Buchanan on Tuesday night.
Bassett Girls Basketball Schedule
(All games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted)
Tuesday, Nov. 30th @ James River
Wednesday, Dec. 1st vs McMichael
Friday, Dec. 3rd vs Christiansburg
Monday, Dec. 6th @ Staunton River
Tuesday, Dec. 7th vs James River
Friday, Dec. 10th vs Magna Vista
Tuesday, Dec. 14th @ Tunstall
Wednesday, Dec. 15th @ McMichael
Friday, Dec 17th @ Patrick County
Wednesday, Dec. 22nd vs Staunton River
Monday, Jan. 3rd @ Liberty (Bedford)
Tuesday, Jan. 4th @ Christiansburg
Friday, Jan. 7th vs Martinsville
Tuesday, Jan. 11th vs Halifax County
Friday, Jan. 14th at GW Danville
Monday, Jan. 17th vs Liberty (Bedford)
Tuesday, Jan. 18th @ Magna Vista
Friday, Jan. 21st vs Tunstall
Tuesday, Jan. 25th vs Patrick County
Tuesday, Feb. 1st at Martinsville
Friday, Feb. 4th at Halifax County
Tuesday, Feb. 8th vs GW Danville