High School Basketball: With game on the line, Bassett pulls away late for rivalry win over Martinsville

Bassett High School boys basketball coach Mark Hughes said he knows now his team is a second half squad.

Martinsville High School coach Louis Campbell said the opposite has been the case for his team this season.

Martinsville led Bassett throughout the first half on Friday night at BHS, but the Bengals seemed to shoot out of the cannon after halftime, erasing a six point deficit at the break on the way to a 67-56 win over their rivals.

The Bulldogs came out of the gate shooting, taking a quick 12-3 lead on four made 3-pointers. Martinsville knocked down six 3s in the first half, but Campbell said the early shooting prowess ultimately hurt his team. They hit just two more shot from beyond the arc in the second half.

“It’s fool’s gold,” Campbell said. “When a team starts to see the balls go down they want to shoot more and more and more. During the season we’ve not been a really good 3-point shooting team and we kind of fell into that trap because we came out in the second half… lost concentration on 50/50 balls, playing defense, and that’s where it lies in terms of us trying to shoot a 3. Instead of shooting a 3 comfortably we shot a 3 desperately, trying and hoping we could kind of get ourselves started, and that’s the wrong way you’re supposed to do it.”

Martinsville grew their lead to seven to open the third before Bassett battled back. Bengals point guard Elijah Stokes had an offensive rebound and assist down low to cut the lead to one, 39-38, with 3:15 left in the quarter. Less than a minute later, Isaiah Perkins tied the game at 41-41 on a made 3-pointer – one of three made 3s by the Bengals forward on the night.

Bassett took its first lead on a putback by Stokes with one minute left in the third, and never looked back. The Bengals led 45-43 going into the final frame.

Early in the fourth, Landon Harbour knocked down a three, and Stokes had a layup to grow the lead to six. From there, Harbour made four straight foul shots after drawing a foul that was followed by a Martinsville technical with two minutes left on the clock, and Bassett went from 12-for-14 from the free throw line to pull ahead for good.

“That was huge. Making shots while the clock is not running, that changes momentum,” Hughes said. “Those guys were poised at the free throw line and made their shots, and it kind of helped us take a five or seven point lead, and we kind of held that lead down the stretch.”

Stokes was 6-for-8 from the foul line on the night.

Hughes said he told his team at the half to just stay poised, knowing that they made the proper adjustments coming out of the break. The Bengals had eight turnovers in the first half, to just three in the second.

“When we went inside they said, ‘Coach, we told you, you have to wait until the second half,’” Hughes said. “And that scares me because you want to play four quarters, however they’re recognizing that they’re able to play better in the second half.”

“Just have to have a lot of energy coming into the game,” Stokes said. “We felt like we could definitely play with the other team, so we came in, had confidence, people knocked down shots that always knock down shots, and we got to the bucket and finished buckets.”

Bassett had 36 rebounds as a team, 13 on the offensive boards.

All of Bassett’s points came from four players, all of whom were in double-figures. Perkins finished with a game-high 20 points, and added eight rebounds and two steals.

“I was just trying to get my shots off,” Perkins said. “Coach said I was due for a big game. I haven’t really been shooting like that lately. I was just trying to get my shots off.”

Stokes added 17 points, eight rebounds, and five assists. Harbour and Ja’Ricous Hairston had 15 points each, and Hairston added nine rebounds, two steals, two assists, and two blocks.

“Our point guard does a really good job of stopping the turnovers,” Hughes said Stokes. “He’s our primary guy and we just have to roll like he’s rolling sometimes. He did a better job of distributing the basketball and finding guys, getting them in the right place in the second half.”

“Perkins, Elijah, Landon, those senior guys, they’re taking on a leadership role with the younger guys, and I’m pleased with what they’re doing right now.”

Christian Jones led Martinsville with 16 points. Bryan Mitchell added 10, and Marcus Long had nine.

“It was unfortunate,” Campbell said of the loss. “Unfortunately, we played well the first half and our Achilles heel now is putting together a second half. A lot of unforced turnovers, and obviously the last minute-and-a-half, last two minutes, we get a technical and that kind of like killed the momentum. That wasn’t the tell-all, but that was a chance for us to turn it around. But the wasn’t the main thing. The main thing was just turnovers and just all-out effort. We show it in spurts but we don’t do it consistently, and that’s something that as a coach at Martinsville we’re trying to bring that back, playing hard at all times. That was kind of the tell-tale sign for me.”

Martinsville falls to 6-5 on the year, and 2-3 in the Piedmont District. They’ll return home on Tuesday for another rivalry game against Magna Vista at 7 p.m.

Bassett improves to 6-6 on the year, and 4-1 in PD play. They’ll return home on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. district game against Halifax County, looking to extend a current three game winning streak.

“Coach just told us to stay in there, keep our heads in the game, because know we can do this,” Perkins said. “We can have a great season if we keep our heads in the game… We’ve got to keep our head down and we’ll be all right.”

“We’ve just picked up the pace from the beginning of the season, and now we’re on a roll,” Hairston said. “We just learned how to have fun with it. The beginning the season we were uptight, we were still figuring things out with coach, but now we’re just having fun.”

Bassett 67, Martinsville 56

MHS 18 – 13 – 12 – 13 —- 56

BHS 15 – 10 – 20 – 22 —- 67

Bassett: L. Harbour 15; E. Stokes 17; I. Perkins 20; J. Hairston 15

Martinsville: C. Jones 16; R Dickerson 6; B. Mitchell 10; R. Preston 7; R. Jackson 3; M. Long 9; C. Joyce 5

3-pointers: MHS 8 (C. Jones 2, B. Mitchell 1, R. Preston 2, R. Jackson 1, M. Long 1, C. Joyce 1); BHS 6 (L. Harbour 1, E. Stokes 1, I. Perkins 3, J. Hairston 1)