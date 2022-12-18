High School Boys Basketball: Bassett finds Friday magic in win over Cougars

Friday seems to be the best night of the week for the Bassett High School boys basketball team.

Last Friday, the Bengals defeated rival Magna Vista at home.

A week later, the Bengals went to enemy territory in Stuart, and came away with a 75-58 win over Patrick County High School.

“Fridays might be our night,” said Bassett coach Mark Hughes after the win. “I think the guys play relaxed on Friday nights. We practice on Saturdays but I think they play more relaxed on Fridays.”

Much like last week, Bassett was victorious thanks to outside shooting and second-chance points. The Bengals finished the night with eight 3-pointers as a team. Elijah Stokes and Landon Harbour had three each, and Isaiah Perkins had two.

Harbour and teammate Ja’Ricous Hairston finished the night tied for a team-high 18 points. Stokes had 15, and Perkins had 12.

The Bengals also grabbed 12 offensive rebounds as a team, and finished with 15 second-chance points.

“I think our guys did well withholding our composure, and a better job of rebounding, especially offensive rebounding tonight, and making shots was probably the biggest difference,” Hughes said.

“I think our downfall for every game we’ve lost this year was based on the backboard. So if we can do better on the backboard I think we can be successful this season.”

The two teams tied the score four times in the first quarter before Bassett went on a late 6-0 run.

The Bengals lead grew to double-digits in the second quarter before Patrick County went on a run of their own. Jai Penn had a steal-and-score, and added a layup for the Cougars to cut the lead to four, 26-22 with three minutes left in the frame.

David Smith hit a late 3-pointer, and Mike Nelson hit two free throws to take the Cougars into the half trailing, 30-28.

Bassett led despite being called for 13 fouls in the first half to just three fouls for the Cougars.

“We have to adjust to the referees,” Hughes said. “They’re not going to change their stands, we’ve just got to play the game the right way. That was what we told them at halftime, play the game the right way, stay in front of the basketball, move their feet, and I think we did a better job in the second half.”

The two teams traded 3-pointers early in the third before the Bengals started to run away with the game again.

Bassett outscored the Cougars 19-11 to start the third to again grow the lead to double-digits through the first five minutes of the second half. Stokes and Perkins had two 3-pointers each in the frame to help Bassett grow their lead. Perkins had 10 points in the third to help the Bengals go into the fourth up, 58-49.

“The kids played hard,” said PCHS coach Brian Chitwood. “We came out a little bit flat in the first quarter, got down six points. Battled back, and it was a two point game at halftime. I told my kids at halftime, ‘As long as we come back out and play hard.’ Usually our second and third quarters are our best quarters.

“We turned it over a couple times, and we really never recovered there. Not to take anything away from them (Bassett). They played a remarkable game and they did what they needed to do to win. Our executing was lacking a little bit. We really struggled tonight from the free throw line.”

The Cougars were 17-31 from the free throw line.

A Stokes 3-pointer and Harbour steal-and-score grew the Bengals lead to 16 with 6:20 left in the game.

Smith had a game-high 25 points, 11 of which came on the free throw line. Jai Penn added 21 points for the Cougars.

“All-in-all, I’m really pleased with our kids’ efforts,” Chitwood said. “We played hard, tonight just wasn’t our night.”

Bassett (2-4, 2-1) will next travel to Floyd County High School on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. non-district game.

“We played more relaxed on Fridays, but I hope that goes to the rest of the week because we still play on Tuesdays, and Wednesdays, and Thursdays too,” Hughes said.

Patrick County (4-4, 0-3) will return home on Tuesday to take on North Stokes High School (N.C.) at 7 p.m.

“I’m very pleased and excited with our kids’ energy, our effort, because it is getting better,” Chitwood said. “We’ve just got to find a way, and that’s my job to be liable to get them to put it together on a more consistent basis. But I do fully believe we’re going to be trouble for some folks down the road. They’re not going to see us coming. We’re looking forward to putting it together next week. We’ve got some tough ones.”

Bassett 75, Patrick County 58

BHS: 16—14—28—17 —- 75

PCHS: 11—17—21—9 —- 58

BHS: S. Coca-Lobo 4; L. Harbour 18; E. Stokes 15; J. Gilbert 8; I. Perkins 12; J. Hairston 18

PCHS: J. Penn 21; M. Nelson 6; D. Smith 25 P. Stovall 6

3-point FGs: Bassett 8 (L. Harbour 3; E. Stokes 3; I. Perkins 2); Patrick County 5 (J. Penn 2, M. Nelson 1, D. Smith 2)