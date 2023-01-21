High School Boys Basketball: Bassett runs out of time in 1-point loss to Tunstall

By the time the final whistle had blown on Friday night at Bassett High School, the Bassett and Tunstall boys basketball teams had exchanged the lead 17 times, and tied the score 10 times.

It was an extremely back-and-forth contest, and in the end the Bengals ran out of time to get the score back on their side in a 59-58 loss.

The lead changed seven times in the third quarter, with neither team going up by more than two in the frame.

It was much the same in the fourth until the final three minutes. Bassett’s Ja’Ricous Hairston had an offensive rebound and a putback to put his squad up 55-51 with 3:16 left on the clock, their largest lead of the night.

From there, Tunstall went on an 8-0 run – the longest run by either team – made possible mostly on the free throw line. Carter Higden had his own bucket following an offensive rebound to give the Trojans the lead, and Tunstall made three straight foul shots to go up 59-55 with a minute left on the clock.

Bassett didn’t lay down. Elijah Stokes knocked down a 3-pointer to cut the lead to one with nine seconds to play. The Bengals fouled Tunstall to put them on the line, and the Trojans were unsuccessful on the front-end of a 1-and-1.

Bassett brought the ball up the court, but turned it over while attempting to go inside just before the final buzzer to seal the win for Tunstall.

“I tell the guys all the time, just play the game. The game will speak for itself, just play the game, and not worry about the mistake before,” Bassett coach Mark Hughes said of the back-and-forth nature of Friday’s contest. “Like down the stretch when we turned the ball over with two seconds on the clock, the conversation in the locker room is, that’s just one possession, we move forward. Any call, when a referee makes a call, that play is dead, you move on to the next play. That’s what we tell the guys, just keep fighting, keep playing until the horn blows.”

Tunstall’s other big lead came early the first quarter. Zay Cobb knocked down three 3-pointers, two of which came after offensive rebounds, to help the Trojans go up 17-11.

Bassett’s own outside shooting, including threes by Caleb Payne and Isaiah Perkins, helped tie the score. With the seconds winding down in the opening frame, Stokes threw a long and high pass inside to Hairston, who jumped up and laid it in at the buzzer to give the Bengals a 19-17 lead going into the second.

The battle went back and forth again, and Bassett led 33-32 at the half.

Hairston got the Bengals crowd back on their feet in the third. The Bengals senior center blocked a shot and got the loose ball, dribbling the length of the floor and throwing down a loud dunk for a 1-point lead.

Tunstall answered with a 3-pointer on the next possession, but Bassett returned with a 3-pointer by Stokes.

The Trojans hit one of two free throws in the final seconds to tie the score, 45-45, going into the fourth.

Hughes said he thought rebounding was the difference in the ballgame. Tunstall outrebounded Bassett 42-37.

“I felt like we were rebounding the ball well, but they got a lot of second chance points in the second half, and that was the determining factor in the game for us,” Hughes said.

Hairston finished with 17 points, 13 rebounds, and three blocks. Stokes added 11 points and eight assists. Perkins had nine points and seven rebounds, Payne had eight points, and Jacob Gilbert had seven points, seven rebounds, and two blocks.

“It was electrifying,” Hughes said. “The intensity was high all week, we had good practices all week. I thought we prepared for the game tonight, but we came up a little short so it’s kind of frustrating.”

Zay Cobbs led all scorers with 22 points for Tunstall. Jailyn Edmonds added 12, and Raymond Ladd had 10.

Tunstall won the first meeting between the two teams, 78-65, on December 13.

Bassett snaps a seven game winning streak with Friday's loss.

As both teams move towards the end of the season and look to the playoffs, Hughes said there are small details he thinks his squad can correct should they meet the Trojans a third time later this year in either the Piedmont District or Region 3D tournaments.

“Getting the ball to the inside is our game. When we get the ball to the inside it takes care of everything else for us,” he said.

“We have to control the pace of the game. What we did do well is keep it under 60. If we score 60 first we usually win, so if we can just get to 60 that’s the difference tonight. Intensity-wise, if our guys can maintain controlling the backboard and pace of the game we should be fine the rest of the year.”

Tunstall (16-1, 8-1) remains at top of the Piedmont District standings with the win. The Trojans will next take on Magna Vista, at home, on Tuesday, at 7 p.m.

Bassett (10-7, 6-2) will also return home on Tuesday for another Piedmont District game against Patrick County High School. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.

“I’m excited about the culture of Bassett and just bringing that electricity, and the guys playing hard and the fans backing the guys,” Hughes said. “I’m excited.”

Tunstall 59, Bassett 58

THS 17 – 15 – 13 – 14 --- 59

BHS 19 – 14 – 12 – 13 --- 58

BHS: S. Coca-Lobo 4; E. Stokes 11; C. Payne 8; J. Gilbert 7; I. Perkins 9; J. Hairston 17

THS: K. Morrison 6; Z. Cobbs 22; L. Witcher 4; J. Edmonds 12; C. Zelinski 3; R. Ladd 10; C. Higdon 2

3-pointers: THS 8 (Z. Cobb 6; R. Ladd 2); BHS 7 (E. Stokes 2; C. Payne 2; I. Perkins 3)