High School Boys Basketball: Bassett wins rivalry game at Martinsville

Defense held the Martinsville High School boys basketball team to 12 or fewer points in three of four quarters on Tuesday, and Bassett rolled in the second half to a 57-45 win over the Bulldogs at Martinsville Middle School.

Bassett took an early 10 point lead behind a 3-point play by Ja'Ricous Hairston, a dunk by Jacob Gilbert, and 3-pointers by Isaiah Perkins and Landon Harbour. Another 3-point play by Hairston with 21 seconds left in the first quarter gave Bassett an 18-7 lead going into the second.

The Bengals largely built their lead off of outrebounding Martinsville early. Bassett had eight rebounds in the first quarter to just three by Martinsville.

The Bulldogs did better on the boards in the second, outrebounding Bassett 10-7 in the frame. But the closest they would get is six, and the Bengals went into the half up 27-19.

Bassett was an even bigger force in the second half, outrebounding Martinsville 6-3 in the third, and 10-4 in the fourth as they ran away with the lead. Poor outside shooting and an inability to get to the basket against the size of Bassett's three big men - Hairston, Gilbert, and Salvador Coca-Lobo - made scoring nearly impossible for Martinsville. The Bulldogs were held to single digits in the third, and Bassett led, 41-28, going into the fourth.

The Bengals grew the lead to as large as 20 in the final quarter. Elijah Stokes had a rebound and dribbled the length of the floor, eventually finding Hairston under the basket for a layup that put Bassett up, 53-33, with three minutes to play.

Martinsville finished on a 12-4 run, but were unable to erase the deficit.

The Bulldogs were coming off of a 52-39 win at Graham High School on Saturday.

Rayshawn Dickerson led Martinsville with eight points.

Hairston had a game-high 14 points for the Bengals. Stokes added 13 and Coca-Lobo had 11.

Martinsville (8-11, 3-9) will travel to Magna Vista High School on Thursday for a 7 p.m. Piedmont District game.

Bassett improves to 12-8 on the year, and 9-3 in Piedmont District play. The Bengals will go back on the road on Friday for a 7 p.m. district game at Halifax County High School.

Bassett 57, Martinsville 45

BHS 18 - 9 - 14 - 16 --- 57

MHS 7 - 12 - 9 - 17 --- 45

MHS: E. Tinsley 6; R. Dickerson 8; T. Siddle 7; C. Martin 4; R. Preston 5; R. Jackson 6; M. Long 3; S. Evans 4; T. Mayhan 2

BHS: O. Shareef 2; S. Coca-Lobo 11; L. Harbour 5; E. Stokes 13; J. Gilbert 7; I. Perkins 5; J. Hairston 14