High School Boys Basketball: Big fourth quarter helps Martinsville to rivalry win over Bassett

Friday’s win for the Martinsville High School boys basketball team was their fifth victory of the season, but the first varsity win in a long career for coach Doug Hankins.

Hankins wasn’t sure how many years he’s been coaching at Martinsville. He started when his now grown sons were very young, a career that has spanned probably 40 or more years. The longtime Bulldogs junior varsity coach moved up to a varsity assistant this season, and took the reins as head coach on Friday night when head coach Jeff Adkins was unable to be at the game.

Hankins led the Bulldogs to a 75-60 win over Bassett High School at Martinsville Middle School.

“I knew we had to the power to do it with Adkins being out,” Martinsville senior Spencer Jones said of the win. “He (Hankins) coached us on JV so I knew we could come out with a win. It’s not a drop-off with coach Hankins coaching for us. It feels like Adkins is there.”

The 15 point victory for the Bulldogs doesn’t reflect how close Friday’s game was up until the final five minutes of play. The two teams tied nine times, including four times in the second half.

However, there were only three lead changes, and none in the second half as every time Bassett made a run to tie the score Martinsville would immediately answer.

It was a 22-4 run by the Bulldogs in the fourth quarter that eventually led to the win.

“I’ve got a lot of faith in these guys,” Hankins said. “These guys played for me when they were all sophomores and ninth graders and they were undefeated, so I know they’ve got it in their hearts.”

Martinsville led 46-41 at the end of the third, but Bassett started the fourth on a 5-0 run, thanks in part to a 3-pointer by Chris Kallam, to tie the score for the final time.

Bulldogs senior Jaylan Long answered with a shot in the paint that started a 13-2 run over the next 90 seconds.

Rayshaun Dickerson knocked down a 3-pointer – one of three 3s for the Bulldogs in the fourth – to give Martinsville a 55-48 lead with 4:20 on the clock, their largest of the game to that point.

The Bulldogs’ lead grew to as much as 18 before another 3-pointer by Kallam helped Bassett try to start a comeback.

“In the locker room I wrote on the board either you’re a winner or a loser. You decide before we got back to the floor,” Hankins said. “And they decided they were winners.”

Jones, who finished with a team-high 23 points, and teammate Keyshawn Kirby, who finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds, both said the difference for the Bulldogs in the fourth quarter was putting an emphasis on their defense.

“We just turned it up a notch on defense,” Jones said. “Coach Adkins and Hankins are always preaching defense wins games, so we just came out there with a different mindset on defense, playing more aggressive.”

“We turned it up and stopped fouling so much,” Kirby said. “My team had it. We were good.”

Ja’Mere Eggleston-Smith added 15 points for the Bulldogs, including two 3-pointers in the first half, to give Martinsville three double-digit scorers on the night.

“I just felt a little fire, so I just had to keep striving,” Smith said. “We’re just a second half team, so we just always feel like that in the second half.”

Bassett’s Branson Leduc-Mattox led the Bengals with 21 points. The sophomore hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer at the end of the first quarter to tie the score, 18-18, and again played hero for Bassett just before the half. The Bengals passed the ball around outside the 3-point arc until there were about 18 seconds remaining, and that’s when Mattox took off into the paint and threw down a monstrous dunk that got all the Bassett fans on their feet and took the Bengals into the locker room down 30-28.

Ja’Ricous Hairston added 15 points and Elijah Stokes had nine for the Bengals.

“Just a hard battle,” said Bassett coach Demario Mattox. “Our kids fought. We grew in that one. I’ll take it. I’ll take the loss. It’s fine. Our kids fought. It is what it is.

“Martinsville played hard. They came out, they played hard. You live with the consequences of it. We played hard, they just made more plays than we did. That’s all.”

STARTING THE YEAR RIGHT

Friday’s win comes in Martinsville’s first game of 2022. The Bulldogs went 2-1 in games over Christmas break, and now improve to 5-3 on the year, 2-1 in the Piedmont District.

“Bassett is a great team, so it’s good to come out here with a victory. We needed that one,” Jones said.

“This feels great to actually come back from Christmas break starting that winning streak and getting a win,” Smith said.

Martinsville was scheduled to play another home game on Saturday against Graham High School in non-district play, but the game was postponed until January 29. The Bulldogs will instead play three PD games this week: on Tuesday at Magna Vista, Wednesday at home against Halifax County, and Friday at home against Tunstall. All three games will begin at 7 p.m.

BENGALS LEARNING AND GROWING

Friday’s loss snaps a 2-game winning streak for Bassett. The Bengals had two non-district wins over Christiansburg High School, 40-35, and Staunton River, 62-32, this week.

Even though Bassett was unable to make it three in a row, Mattox said he’s happy with the growth he’s seen out of his team over the last few weeks.

“They’re just growing. They’re growing as young men. They’re growing as a unit,” he said. “So I’ll take the loss. It’s a tough one. Of course you want to come in here and win, but I’ll take the loss because I felt like we grew.”

Bassett (5-6, 1-2) will play two PD games this week. They’ll go on the road to Halifax County on Tuesday, and return home on Friday to take on G.W.-Danville. Both games will begin at 7 p.m.

COACHES QUOTES

“In the locker room before we came out tonight we had the Lord’s Prayer… and at the end they got in a circle and said family, and to me they’re family.” – Hankins

“I don’t really think you have to coach these kids. They’ve got it in their hearts. They know what they’re supposed to do so I just let them play. I don’t try to do anything crazy or anything like that. I just let them play, and it must work.” – Hankins

“Like I told the locker room, in spite of everything that was going on they never stopped leading. They never got caught up in the game, they never got out of their element. They continued to fight hard and continued to gel as a team. We could have just laid down and died… We just continued to fight and they (Martinsville) made shots. That’s all.”—Mattox

“We’re just going to keep fighting. I love what I see out of my young men as the season continues to progress, and we’ll continue to get better day-in and day-out. No doubt.” – Mattox

Martinsville 75, Bassett 60

BHS 18 10 13 19—60

MHS 18 12 16 29 – 75

MHS: J. Smith 15; S. Jones 23; K. Kirby 14; J. Long 9; J. Manns 1; R. Dickerson 7; C. Martin 2; T. Dillard 3

3-pointers (6): J. Smith 2; S. Jones 1; J. Long 1; R. Dickerson 1; T. Dillard 1

BHS: E. Tinsley 1; E. Stokes 9; J. Gilbert 5; B. Mattox 21; C. Kallam 8; J. Hairston 15

3-pointers (3): B. Mattox 1; C. Kallam 2

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

