High School Boys Basketball: Bulldogs cruise to victory at Dan River

Rebounding and working well in a fast-paced, transition gameplan helped the Bulldogs widen their lead in the second. Martinsville ended the first half on a 12-4 run, and took a 20-9 lead into halftime.

After Bulldogs senior guard Jaylan Long’s three pointer that gave Martinsville a 42-22 lead to start the second half, the Wildcats came out with a 13-2 run of their own, highlighted by a one-handed dunk from TyLyric Coleman and a three-point shot from Darius Dickerson that helped kickstart the potential comeback. The Bulldogs saw their once 20-point lead shrink down to a single-digit, 44-35, lead.

Looking back on the win. Adkins agreed that the long run was a difference maker.

“We get a 12-point lead and for some time, that’s what we sustained in the first half,” Adkins said. “We made a good run at the end of the half, and we know Dan River is a second half team. They (Dan River) got going pretty good in the third and we couldn’t get stops. I’m just proud of our kids to handle the adversity when they made their run.”

“I thought we made some adjustments... We were up by 17 and I said, ‘In a game like this, it's not really a 17-point lead’, because there are so many possessions.”