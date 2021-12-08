High School Boys Basketball: Bulldogs cruise to victory at Dan River

RINGGOLD – It's been 651 days since the Martinsville Bulldogs boys basketball program called themselves victorious.
Last Friday, the Bulldogs fell to Northside on the road, 56-48, playing their first game in 21 months due to Martinsville High School opting out of sports for the 2020-21 season because of COVID-19 circumstances.
On Tuesday night, just their second game into the season, the Bulldogs (1-1) found their way back into the win column, cruising to a 69-50 win over the Dan River Wildcats (1-2) in a non-district matchup.
“You have a lot of athletes out there and I thought we played well,” said Martinsville head coach Jeff Adkins. “It's only our second game, and being off a year, these kids are starting to come around. I just like our effort and that’s the key. I’m pleased with that. We've got a lot to work on, but at the same time, we will take the win.”
The Bulldogs opened up the first quarter on a 12-0 run three minutes into the game, forcing the Wildcats to burn two timeouts in the same time span. Bulldogs junior forward Rashaun Dickerson scored six of those points off of layups. Dickerson scored nine of his 13 total points in the first.
Dan River would find themselves back into the game, working their way into the paint off of layups and shrinking Martinsville’s lead to 19-12.
Rebounding and working well in a fast-paced, transition gameplan helped the Bulldogs widen their lead in the second. Martinsville ended the first half on a 12-4 run, and took a 20-9 lead into halftime.
After Bulldogs senior guard Jaylan Long’s three pointer that gave Martinsville a 42-22 lead to start the second half, the Wildcats came out with a 13-2 run of their own, highlighted by a one-handed dunk from TyLyric Coleman and a three-point shot from Darius Dickerson that helped kickstart the potential comeback. The Bulldogs saw their once 20-point lead shrink down to a single-digit, 44-35, lead.
Looking back on the win. Adkins agreed that the long run was a difference maker.
“We get a 12-point lead and for some time, that’s what we sustained in the first half,” Adkins said. “We made a good run at the end of the half, and we know Dan River is a second half team. They (Dan River) got going pretty good in the third and we couldn’t get stops. I’m just proud of our kids to handle the adversity when they made their run.”
“I thought we made some adjustments... We were up by 17 and I said, ‘In a game like this, it's not really a 17-point lead’, because there are so many possessions.”
Martinsville’s Spencer Jones had a game high 24 points, scoring 15 in the first half. Keyshawn Kirby was the second highest scorer for Martinsville with 15. Rashaun Dickerson had 13.
Darius Dickerson led Dan River in scoring with 19 points. Coleman would go on to post 11 points of his own with two blocks. Wildcats Dorian Griffith and Ryan Brandon touched the stat sheet with six points each. Dickerson and Damari Glass both tallied six rebounds a piece.
The Wildcats next game will also be against Martinsville on December 14, giving Dan River one week to rest and prepare for a second chance against the Bulldogs.
Martinsville will be back on the court this Friday for their home opener against Piedmont District foe Patrick County. Game time will be at about 7 p.m., following the conclusion of the Martinsville/Patrick County girls basketball game at 5:30 p.m.