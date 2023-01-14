High School Boys Basketball: Coca-Lobo comes up big for Bengals in win over G.W.

DANVILLE – Two points.

Two points is often the difference between winning and losing. And for some, it’s the only points they’ll get in the game.

But in the case of Bassett’s Salvador Coca-Lobo, his two points were the only ones that mattered.

With eight seconds left on the clock Friday at G.W.-Danville High School, Bassett prepared to inbound the ball and had their squad sprint around GW’s end of the court, looking for a open man to take possession. Bassett ended up finding a wide open Coca-Lobo down the court, taking the quick dribble and sinking a layup with three seconds left.

With the clock running, GW’s final shot came to no avail, giving Bassett a crucial 66-64 Piedmont District victory over the Eagles Friday night in Danville.

“The other crowd (in reference to GW’s crowd) was going crazy and it was going through my head,” Coca-Lobo said. “It was a good shot and we drew up a good play to hit the game winner."

For away teams, playing at GW is considered one of the most intense places to play in the Piedmont District. According to Coca-Lobo, the win meant everything for Bassett.

“It’s a big win. GW is always a competitive team and just to come out here and win is great.” Coca-Lobo added.

Bassett (9-6) took a 61-53 lead with 1:30 left following a dunk from Ja'Ricous Hairston. With the eight-point lead with just a mere 90 seconds left, many would have thought Bassett had this game in the bag easily. But they were proven wrong, as GW didn’t go down easy.

Anthony Brawner lit the Eagles push with a floater to cut their deficit to 61-55. Moments later, Bassett’s Jacob Gilbert made a pair of free throws with 49 seconds left to make it 63-56.

With 29 seconds on the clock, GW’s Tarquin Walden sank a three pointer to make it a 63-59 Bengals lead. After the Bengals sank one of their two free throws, Eagles Danny Dickerson gave the Eagles faithful some hope, drilling a three pointer to cut Bassett’s lead to two. But as the Bengals prepared to inbound the ball, Dickerson was fouled and sent to the line, where he would drain two free throws with ease to tie the game at 64-64.

Broadnax opened the third quarter on a pair of free throws to cut Bassett’s lead to 33-30. From there, the Bengals went on a 11-3 run, highlighted by a three from Elijah Stokes. At the end of the third, the Bengals led 53-44.

Going into the second quarter tied at 14-14, Bengals Isaiah Perkins broke the tie 45 seconds in on a layup, but the lead was short lived, as Broadnax nailed back-to-back threes to give GW (8-4) a 20-16 lead. Keeping with the theme outside the arch, Walden made one of his own to push it to 23-18. With 5:35 left in the half, Bassett went on a quick 9-0 run that would eventually regain the lead. Stokes made a three and Caleb Payne capitalized on a steal with a layup to push their lead to 27-23. Broadnax helped the Eagles tie the game at 27-27 from back-to-back off of layups with 3:18.

Basset led 33-28 at the half.

Three Bengals finished with double-digit scoring figures. Hairston led with 26 points and Stokes followed up with 15. Gilbert ended his night with 10 points.

For the Eagles, Walden led with 18 points, with 12 of those points coming from outside the arch. Broadnax was second with 16, and Dickerson added 15.

Despite the loss, GW took excellent shots beyond the arc, making 12 3-pointers in the loss.

Bassett (9-6, 6-1) has now won six straight game. The Bengals return to action on Tuesday, playing on the road against Magna Vista. Tipoff is at 7pm.

GW (8-4, 4-3) took on Carlisle at Patrick & Henry Community College on Saturday. Results were too late for publication.