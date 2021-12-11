High School Boys Basketball: Defense lifts Bulldogs to home-opener win over Patrick County

Martinsville’s boys basketball team has a goal of holding opponents to fewer than 10 points a quarter.
On Friday night, they never allowed more than seven.
A strong defensive effort and balanced scoring helped the Bulldogs to a decisive 65-24 win over Patrick County Friday, Martinsville’s first home game in nearly two years.
Much of Martinsville’s offense fed through the defense, which was able to set traps and get steals that turned into transition buckets.
“I feel like we have a high chance of winning every night if we play defense how we did tonight,” said Martinsville senior Spencer Jones after the win.
“I’m excited about our defense. Our defense is improving,” said Martinsville coach Jeff Adkins. “We’ve still got some work to do. Offensively we’re scoring the ball, shooting the three well. Tonight was a nice victory.”
Friday's was Martinsville's first home game since February 2020 after the team opted to not play last season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The closest Patrick County got on the scoreboard was 7-6 early in the first, but it didn’t take long for Martinsville to assert their dominance from then on. A 12-0 run was highlighted by an offensive rebound and put-back by Keyshawn Kirby, two free throws by Jones, a 3-pointer and a layup at the buzzer by Ja’Mere Eggleston-Smith to help Martinsville go into second up 19-6.
Back-to-back steals and layups by Jai Penn helped Patrick County open the second on a 7-0 run in just over two minutes, but that was all the scoring the Cougars would muster for the rest of the first half. Jones had a steal and a score, and Rashaun Dickerson grabbed an offensive rebound on a subsequent missed free throw by Jones and put it in the basket to again take Martinsville’s lead to double-digits.
Never was Martinsville’s dominance more apparent than just before the half when Kirby lined up for two free throws. Adkins brought his other four players to the sideline to draw up a play during both of Kirby’s shots, but even though the senior missed the second he beat four Cougar defenders to the basket to grab his own rebound and put it in to add to the Bulldogs lead.
Martinsville led 38-13 at the half.
Jaylan Long started the scoring for Martinsville in the third on a steal he took the basket for a layup in the opening seconds. The Bulldogs senior added a 3-pointer and back-to-back offensive put-backs for points as Martinsville added to their lead, 61-17, to go in the fourth.
“It’s good for Jaylan. Jaylan, he’s not scored a lot for us as a team and tonight he really stepped up and made some big shots coming out of halftime,” Adkins said. “I’m glad he’s getting his stroke back tonight.”
Martinsville’s bench proved to be just as dangerous as the starters in the waning minutes, scoring 13 points as a group. Junior Chavis Martin had two 3-pointers in the second half off the bench.
Nine different Bulldogs scored at least one point in the win.
“It’s always good when you’ve got your teammates scoring,” Kirby said. “If we can all be scoring and putting the ball in the basket, we’ll be fine.”
Jones, Kirby, and Long all finished the night in double-digits in the scorebook. Jones led all scorers with 16 points, including four 3-pointers. Kirby had 15 point, and Long added 11, all in the third quarter.
Penn led the Cougars with seven points.
Martinsville came into Friday’s game off of a 69-50 victory at Dan River Tuesday night. Adkins said he’s seen improvement out of his team all three games, and the good play against the Wildcats carried over into Friday night.
“I think our team has no quit in it and I think we’re athletic overall, and the size we have overall helps us,” he said. “We’ve got some versatility off the bench too. I’m excited with the guys who came off the bench and contributed.”
Despite falling in the season opener at Northside last Friday, Martinsville has now won two straight games as they look ahead to another tough week of early season play. The Bulldogs will welcome Dan River to Martinsville Middle School on Tuesday, and will travel to G.W.-Danville on Thursday. Both games will tipoff at 7 p.m.
“It feels good to be 2-1. Just got to try to improve on it and try to win every game we can,” Jones said.
Patrick County falls to 0-4 on the year. The Cougars will go on the road for a third straight game on Tuesday, travelling to South Boston to take on Halifax County at 6 p.m. They’ll return home on Thursday to take on Dan River, also at 6 p.m.
Martinsville 65, Patrick County 24
PCHS 6 7 4 7 – 24
MHS 19 19 23 4 – 65
MHS (65): J. Eggleston-Smith 7; S. Jones 16; K. Kirby 15, J. Long 11; J. Manns 5; R. Dickerson 2; C. Martin 6; N. Hairston 2; C. Jones 1
3-pointers (7) – S. Jones 4; J. Long 1; C. Martin 2
PCHS (24): J. Penn 7; T. Underwood 2; D. Hill 4; G. Hubbard 2; B. Hylton 2; J. Hagwood 3; A. Cisneros 2; P. Stovall 2
3-pointers (1) – J. Hagwood 1
