High School Boys Basketball: Defense lifts Bulldogs to home-opener win over Patrick County

Martinsville’s bench proved to be just as dangerous as the starters in the waning minutes, scoring 13 points as a group. Junior Chavis Martin had two 3-pointers in the second half off the bench.

Nine different Bulldogs scored at least one point in the win.

“It’s always good when you’ve got your teammates scoring,” Kirby said. “If we can all be scoring and putting the ball in the basket, we’ll be fine.”

Jones, Kirby, and Long all finished the night in double-digits in the scorebook. Jones led all scorers with 16 points, including four 3-pointers. Kirby had 15 point, and Long added 11, all in the third quarter.

Penn led the Cougars with seven points.

Martinsville came into Friday’s game off of a 69-50 victory at Dan River Tuesday night. Adkins said he’s seen improvement out of his team all three games, and the good play against the Wildcats carried over into Friday night.

“I think our team has no quit in it and I think we’re athletic overall, and the size we have overall helps us,” he said. “We’ve got some versatility off the bench too. I’m excited with the guys who came off the bench and contributed.”