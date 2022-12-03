High School Boys Basketball: Eagles hold off Chiefs in early season non-district matchup

DANVILLE – G.W.-Danville’s second quarter dominance, spearheaded by Johnathan Simpson, played a tremendous role in their 54-45 boys basketball win over Carlisle Friday night.

Trailing 16-15 lead with seven minutes to play in the first half, Carlisle’s Ja’Meer Reynolds nailed a three pointer to put the Chiefs up by two. But Reynolds three pointer is all the Eagles would allow the rest of the quarter. G.W., playing hard-nosed defense with quick fast-breaks, used their style of play to translate into buckets.

Carlisle’s lead was short lived, as Simpson went on to score the Eagles next ten points, including a put-back floater that gave G.W. a 20-18 lead with four minutes left in the half.

Simpson scored 12 of his 17 total points in the second quarter. The Eagles went into halftime with a 26-18 lead.

Down by eight, the Chiefs switched to the full-court press to open the second half, hoping to slow down the Eagles and chip at the lead. G.W. was able to maintain distance from the Chiefs, and a combination of a unselfish offense and fighting for rebounds on both ends of the court played a role in how they managed.

The Eagles expanded their lead to 11 off a jump shot from Anthony Broadnax and a banked shot from Anthony Brawner on back-to-back possessions to make it 34-24 with three minutes left in the third. Carlisle’s Branson Leduc-Mattox was responsible for eight of the Chiefs ten total points in the quarter, including a 3-pointer.

G.W. continued to drive deep into the paint in the fourth, making layups to help maintain their cushioned lead and eventually run away.

Though it was G.W. that ran with the lead most of the game, it didn’t seem like it would be that way from the start. Carlisle jumped to a 10-5 lead with just over three minutes left in the first, thanks to back-to-back layups from Mattox and Braelyn Gray, plus a three-pointer from Trey Beamer.

However, G.W. responded with a three of their own on the next possession, courtesy of Timothy King Jr. G.W. tied the game at 10 with a put-back layup from Kevin Ellison, following a missed three point attempt. King help take the Eagles into a one possession game on a reverse layup.

King was second in the Eagles overall scoring, taling nine points.

Beamer led the Chiefs with 25 points, with 12 of his points coming from behind the arch. Mattox was the other notable for Carlisle, ending his night with 13 points.

Carlisle next takes on High Point Christian Academy, in High Point, N.C., on Tuesday.

G.W. takes the court again on Wednesday in a non-district matchup on the road against Heritage.

Tip-off for both games is slated for 7 p.m.

G.W.-Danville 54, Carlisle 45

CS 15 - 3 - 10 - 17 --- 45

GWHS 12 - 14 - 12 - 16 --- 54