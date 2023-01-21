High School Boys Basketball: G.W.'s defense holds Magna Vista in win

DANVILLE – G.W.-Danville had 11 different Eagles touch the scoring column in their dominating 58-25 win over Magna Vista, on Friday night, in Danville.

Holding with a 14-6 lead into the second quarter, the Eagles made it a ten-point difference within seconds courtesy of an Anthony Brawner layup. On the next Eagles possession, Casyn Lewis drained a wide open three to make it 19-6.

Following a made free throw from Warriors Christian Millner, the Eagles rattled off a 8-0 run midway through the quarter, highlighted by a pair of back-to-back floaters from Johnathan Simpson. Simpson’s buckets extended GW’s lead to 19.

A combination of missed opportunities from Magna Vista and capitalizing on defensive rebounding played a tremendous factor into GW’s first half success. The Eagles held the Warriors - who traveled with only seven eligible players on the roster - to just three points in the second quarter and led 28-9 at halftime.

Magna Vista’s lone bucket in the second quarter was from Simeon Moore.

The Warriors struggles continued to show through into the second half. GW outscored Magna Vista 12-4 through the entirety of the third quarter and led 40-13 at the end of the third.

Nearly half of the Warriors scoring in the fourth quarter came from the charity stripe, all in which came from Moore. Moore went 5-8 at the line in the fourth and was 8-13 overall.

One of the Warriors highlights in the fourth quarter was a three from Jaken Ford that cut the deficit to 47-18 with 4:46 left in the game.

Magna Vista had one lead in the game. After GW’s Traequan Walden opened the game with a layup, Ford responded with a three with 4:46 left in the first. But the lead was short lived as the Eagles squeezed out six points in under a minute to take a 8-3 lead with 3:44 left.

GW ended the first with a 15-6 advantage, with Lewis draining a three with 49 seconds left.

Lewis led the Eagles with 13 points, with nine of them coming from outside the arch. Brawner finished his night with 11, and Simpson was the third-highest on the team with six.

Moore led the Warriors with 12 points and Ford was second with eight.

GW will be back at home on Tuesday night, taking on longtime rival Martinsville at 7 p.m.

Magna Vista hits the road for another Piedmont District matchup on Tuesday, heading out to Dry Fork to take on the Tunstall Trojans at 7 p.m.