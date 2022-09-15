High School Boys Basketball: Halifax County hires former Martinsville coach Jeff Adkins

Halifax County High School announced the hiring of former Martinsville High School boys basketball coach Jeff Adkins to the same position with the Comets, Adkins confirmed to the Bulletin on Thursday afternoon.

Adkins spent 10 years coaching at MHS - his alma mater - leading the team to seven state tournament appearances, four final fours, and back-to-back state titles in 2015 and 2016. MHS athletic director Tommy Golding told the Bulletin in May the school would be "going in a different direction" this upcoming school year, he said, and Adkins had been relieved of his duties.

At the time, Adkins sent a prepared statement to the Bulletin stating he planned to continue coaching somewhere this winter.

“While I’m saddened with Martinsville’s decision to go in a different direction with the men’s basketball program, I’m grateful that the school system has afforded me this unique opportunity to return to my alma mater to do my small part to contribute to Martinsville High School’s rich history of basketball greatness,” the statement read.

“In my 36 years of coaching and 30 years as head coach, I always made coaching decisions in the best interest of the team and players. Even though I will cherish the relationships that I have made while at Martinsville, my coaching days aren’t over. I look forward to what my next coaching experience may be and bring.”

In his more than three decades of coaching—including six years as an assistant at his alma mater, the University of Maryland—Adkins has won eight total state championships. He won six while serving as head coach at Carlisle School, a position he held from 1992 until leaving for Martinsville 20 years later.

Adkins won two state titles while a student at MHS. He was named a McDonald’s All-American in 1981, and went on to play a then-record 118 consecutive collegiate games at Maryland.

He was drafted by the Chicago Bulls in 1985.

Adkins will replace former Comets head coach Sterling Williams, who left his position at HCHS in August to take a role as assistant principal at the new Mecklenburg County High School. Williams led the Comets basketball team to three state tournament appearances, all since 2019.

The Comets were 9-10 last season, 7-5 in Piedmont District play.

“It’s a great honor to have Jeff Adkins here," Halifax County Principal Kelvin Davis told South Boston's Gazette-Virginian newspaper. "It took a lot of work to get him here, but we are really excited here at Halifax to have a man of his caliber coach our young men. I want to thank our interview committee and our new athletic director, Justin Saunders, for landing this big fish, as I call him.”

“I think we hit a home run for the kids today naming coach [Adkins],” Saunders told the Gazette-Virginian. “He’s come from Martinsville, played in the ACC, and I think his accolades are wonderful. His resume speaks for itself. We do what’s best for the kids always, and I think he’s going to help us out tremendously with our basketball recruits.”

In a text to the Bulletin, Adkins confirmed the hiring and referred to his comments to reporters in Halifax.

Adkins told the Gazette-Virginian he's always admired the way Halifax's players played against his Bulldogs teams.

Martinsville and Halifax have played 20 times since Adkins joined MHS in 2012, with the Bulldogs taking a slight 11-9 advantage over that time.

Halifax defeated Martinsville in both contests last season.

"The Halifax players always plays hard, and I’ve always had respect for the program,” Adkins told the Gazette-Virginian. “We’ve had great games and it was all competitive. Never a cross word between the players and coaches. I'm really looking forward to helping these young men learn to be the best they can be.”

In August, MHS announced the hiring of Louis Campbell as the new boys basketball coach. Campbell played professional basketball internationally in Germany, Japan, France, and Spain, and spent time on the staff of the Chicago Bulls as a Player Development and Video Coordinator. He moved to Virginia in 2020 and was an assistant coach for the Patrick & Henry Community College men’s basketball team, while also working in various teaching positions at MHS.

Martinsville went 12-10 last season, reaching the Region 2C semifinals before falling to Radford.

Martinsville and Halifax will play each other on January 3, at HCHS, and on January 27, at MHS.