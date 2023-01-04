High School Boys Basketball: Martinsville holds off late Halifax charge

The Halifax County boys basketball team would have loved to give head coach Jeff Adkins a post-holiday present with a win over his longtime, former program Martinsville Tuesday night.

Thanks to a dominating fourth quarter, the Comets almost accomplished their mission.

Halifax shook off the rust in the second half, especially in the fourth quarter, to nearly comeback against the Bulldogs, but in the end, Martinsville prevailed, escaping with a thrilling 53-49 win in Piedmont District action at Halifax County High School.

Martinsville (6-4, 2-2 Piedmont) took a 50-42 lead on Bryan Mitchell’s layup with 2:20 remaining in the game. After Halifax couldn’t convert on its ensuing possession, senior Semaj Jeffreys recorded a big steal but the Comets failed to make it count on the other end, keeping the score the same with 1:54 on the clock.

Chandler followed with a big steal on the Bulldogs’ next possession and brought the crowd to its feet with a transition dunk that made it a 50-44 contest at the 1:16 mark.

Following a Martinsville walk call, Chandler pulled Halifax (3-8, 2-2) within a possession, 50-47, with a 3-pointer with 44 seconds left in the contest. Senior Kanyle Canada kept the momentum going with a steal, but the Comets once again failed to convert on the other end and Mitchell followed with a layup that made it a five-point game with 18 seconds on the clock.

Halifax got within three on Canada’s layup with 14 seconds left, but that’s as close as the Comets got as the Bulldogs’ defense kept them off the board the rest of the game.

Mitchell led Martinsville with a team-high 15 points while senior Rayshawn Dickerson dropped 14 and junior Ray Preston added 13 to give the Bulldogs three players in double-digit scoring.

Chandler led Halifax with a game-high 16 points with nine coming on 3-pointers. Canada finished close behind with 14 and Jeffreys added seven.

After a tight opening period that saw several ties and lead changes, Martinsville broke things open a bit in the second quarter, ripping off four straight points to take a 21-14 lead on Mitchell’s steal and dunk with just over six minutes left in the first half.

Halifax got its deficit down to four courtesy of a 7-2 run that made it a 23-19 contest on Miller’s jumper at the five-minute mark.

Guthrie, Hamlett, and Canada all added blocks from there, but the Comets couldn’t convert on the other end, and the Bulldogs took advantage, scoring nine straight points to take a 34-19 lead into the half on Marcus Long’s layup with just over a minute on the clock.

Martinsville’s defense was key in the second quarter, keeping Halifax off the board for the final five minutes of the frame.

Martinsville resumes play Friday with a road matchup against Piedmont rival Bassett at 7 p.m.

Halifax returns to action Friday when it hosts heated rival G.W.-Danville in Piedmont District play at 7 p.m.

Martinsville 53, Halifax County 49

Martinsville 18 16 13 6 – 53

Halifax County 14 5 16 14 – 49

Martinsville: Bryan Mitchell 15, Rayshawn Dickerson 14, Ray Preston 13, Chavis Martin 7, Marcus Long 3, Christian Jones 1. 16 3 12-18. 3s: Dickerson 2, Preston

Halifax: Dakii Chandler 16, Kanyle Canada 14, Semaj Jeffreys 7, Josh Miller 6, Darius Hamlett 4, Jamarri Craighead 2. 12 7 4-9. 3s: Chandler 3, Canada 2, Miller.