High School Boys Basketball: Martinsville makes 'too many mistakes' in loss to G.W., but sees improvement as postseason nears

A comeback attempt in the fourth quarter wasn't enough for the Martinsville High School boys basketball team in a 54-50 loss to G.W.-Danville at Martinsville Middle School Tuesday night.

G.W. led 41-36 after three quarters.

Martinsville's Jaylan Long knocked down a 3-pointer to cut the Eagles lead to one, 44-43, midway through the fourth quarter, but G.W. responded with a 6-0 run to extend the lead to seven.

Spencer Jones had an offensive rebound and put-back to stop G.W.'s run, and the two teams traded baskets from there.

Jones again helped the Bulldogs' comeback by knocking down a shot in the lane to make it 52-50 with 20 seconds remaining.

"It was an ebb and flow game," Martinsville coach Jeff Adkins said following the loss. "We’d make a run, they’d make a run, we’d make a run, they’d make a run. Then we made a run late to have a chance to win the game late and in the end that’s all you can ask for. I thought we played really well, played hard, and we had a chance to win at the end. That’s all you can ask for."

On the Eagles ensuing inbounds, they struggled to get the ball past half court, and could have been called for a 10-second violation, but the Bulldogs instead fouled G.W.'s Jakobe Dixon and put him on the line with 9.9 seconds left on the clock.

Dixon missed the front-end of a 1-and-1, but was able to get his own offensive rebound, forcing the Bulldogs to foul him a second time. The Eagles forward didn't miss again, knocking down two foul shots to put his team up four and seal the win with 7.3 seconds remaining.

Martinsville turned the ball over on the inbound, and G.W. ran out the clock to end the game.

Martinsville was 8-for-14 on free throws on the night.

Tuesday's was the third straight Piedmont District loss for the Bulldogs.

"One of our Achilles heels is free throw shooting," Adkins said. "That makes a big difference in a 2-point game. It wouldn’t have been a 2-point game, we’d have been ahead.

"And our turnovers, again, it’s just too many turnovers. But, overall, we’re playing a lot better and I’m happy with where we are and looking forward to the rest of the season."

Xavier Walters led G.W. with 10 points. Ten Eagles scored at least two points in the win.

Long had 16 points to lead Martinsville. Keyshawn Kirby added 15, and Jones had 12.

Adkins said his squad knew the Eagles would double-team Jones, the Bulldogs leading scorer this season, and ultimately G.W. had too many bodies they were able to throw at his squad, which had just five players in total score points.

"They (G.W.) played a great game, but we had a chance," Adkins said. "I’m really pleased with our fight.

"I think we could have won every game this year, but we’re trying to peak at the tournament. I see a team getting better, we've just got a lot of work to do. We’re making too many mistakes. We’re cleaning it up as best we can."

Martinsville falls to 7-6 on the year, 3-4 in the Piedmont District. The Bulldogs went on the road Wednesday night to Patrick County High School. Results were too late for publication.

GWHS 13 18 10 13 - 54

MHS 14 14 8 14 - 50

Martinsville: S. Jones 12; K. Kirby 15; J. Long 16; C. Jones 5; T. Dillard 2

3-pointers (4) - S. Jones 2; J. Long 1; C. Jones 1

G.W.-Danville: T. Carter 5; M. Hamlett 5; J. Williamson 6; J. Dixon 4; X. Walters 10;J. Spratt 2; R. Carter 3; D. Howard 8; A. Blackwell 9; A. Poole 2

3-pointers (6) - A. Blackwell 1; R. Carter 1; J. Williamson 2; M. Hamlett 1; T. Carter 1

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

