High school boys basketball: Martinsville's season ends in region semifinals

Defense helped Martinsville High School boys basketball team hold Radford High School scoreless for the first five minutes of play Thursday. Unfortunately, Radford's defense was just as strong, holding the Bulldogs to just one point in that span.

Martinsville struggled to get anything going offensively, and Radford did just enough to win in a 50-39 victory over the Bulldogs in the Region 2C tournament semifinals Thursday at Roanoke College.

With the loss, the Bulldogs finish the season 12-10 overall, and miss the VHSL Class 2 state tournament for the third straight season. The Bulldogs also lost to Radford in the region semifinals during the 2019-2020 season, and didn't play in 2020-2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Radford led 24-20 at the half Thursday.

Martinsville held Radford scoreless until Joseph Mitchell knocked down a 3-pointer with 3:38 left on the clock. To that point, the Bulldogs only points can on a free throw. Their first basket came courtesy of Rayshawn Dickerson with 2:30 remaining to cut Radford's lead to six, 29-23.

Points continued to be hard to come by for the Bulldogs, who only put five on the board in the third, and went into the final frame trailing 37-25. Radford's Gavin Cormany hit a long 3-pointer at the buzzer to give his team a double-digit lead.

Radford continued to put defensive pressure on Martinsville, with a pack-line defense that made the Bulldogs penetration to the basket nearly impossible. Martinsville outscored the Bobcats 14-13 in the fourth, but couldn't overcome the deficit.

Radford had nearly as many 3-pointers (8) as baskets from the field (11), and nearly half of their points (24) came from beyond the arc.

Spencer Jones led Martinsville with 21 points, the only Bulldog to reach double figures in scoring. Jaylan Long added five points, including a late 3-pointer in the fourth.

Radford also only had one scorer in double figures. Landen Clark led the Bobcats with 16 points.

Radford 50, Martinsville 39

MHS 13 7 5 14 - 39

RHS 10 14 13 13 - 50

Martinsville: S. Jones 21; K. Kirby 4; J. Long 5; J. Manns 2; R. Dickerson 2; T. Dillard 5

3-pointers (2) - J. Long 1; T. Dillard 1

Radford: L. Clark 16; Parker Prioleau 7; G. Cormany 8; E. Kelly 8; N. Wesley 5; J. Mitchell 6

3-pointers (8): L. Clark 2; P. Prioleau 1; G. Cormany 2; N. Wesley 1; J. Mitchell 2