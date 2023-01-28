High School Boys Basketball: Penn's 44 leads Patrick County to senior night win over Magna Vista

Senior night at Patrick County High School turned into the Jai Penn game pretty quick.

After scoring a modest four points in the first quarter, Penn dropped 19 in the second, and 14 in the fourth on the way to a career-high 44 points to lead the Cougars boys basketball team to an 84-75 victory over Magna Vista.

Magna Vista kept PC on its toes all night. The Warriors got out to an 11-4 lead early in the first before the Cougars went on a 10-2 run late, capped off by a layup by George Stovall with 30 seconds left that gave his team a 14-13 lead going into the second.

In the second quarter, Penn knocked down five 3-pointers to help the Cougars go into the half up, 39-33.

“I don’t know, I was just feeling it,” Penn said after the game. “I came out hot and stayed out.

“I wasn’t expecting it, I’m not going to lie. I’m just happy we came out with the win.”

Magna Vista didn’t go away. Warriors center Ethan Stockton put pressure on PC on the inside, grabbing offensive rebounds that kept possessions alive. The Warriors comeback train in the third was led by Javon Hairston, who had eight points in the frame.

Landon Hall hit a 3-pointer just before the buzzer to give Magna Vista a 56-55 lead going into the fourth.

The fourth quarter, again, was when Penn came alive, and he was helped by his teammates' prowess at the free throw line.

Penn started the final quarter with a 3-pointer on the Cougars first possession, and Jalen Hagwood followed with a bucket in the lane to put PC back up by four.

Trailing by three in the final minutes, Magna Vista was forced to foul, and the Cougars did enough on the line to keep the score on their side. T.J. Wimbush was 4-for-4 on the line in the final minute to extend the Cougars lead and seal the win.

PCHS was 12-for-17 on free throws in the final quarter.

“I feel like we hustled a lot more defensively and we came away with some clutch boards there at the end, hit some clutch free throws, and came out on top,” Penn said.

“To our kids' credit, although we played not very well at all in the third quarter, we did have a really good fourth quarter tonight,” PCHS coach Brian Chitwood added. “And, as Jai just said, we did hit some key free throws, we did have some key turnovers we were able to force, and we were able to execute.”

Penn was 3-for-6 on free throws in the fourth, and 6-for-10 on the night. He finished the night with six 3-pointers.

“He’s a pretty special guy,” Chitwood said of Penn. “With the ball in his hands he can do a lot of things, and the scorebook tells the tale tonight.”

Stockton led Magna Vista with 23 points, including going 8-for-10 on the free throw line. The Warriors junior had 12 points in the fourth quarter.

Hairston added 21 point with four made 3-pointers.

Tra’Quan Hairston added 10 points for the Warriors in the loss.

Magna Vista knocked down nine 3s as a team.

All six of the Cougars players on the scoresheet were seniors. Demontez Hill added 11 points, and David Smith had 10 to give the Cougars three in double-figures. Stovall finished with eight points, Hagwood had seven, and Wimbush had four.

PCHS held a ceremony before the game to honor the team’s nine seniors: Armando Cisneros, Hagwood, Hill, Michael Nelson, Penn, Smith, Stovall, Tyler Stowe-Holt, and Wimbush.

“Tonight we did enough to get a win and I’m very proud of our kids,” Chitwood said. “It’s been a long time since they’ve had a win on senior night.”

Patrick County (10-9, 4-6) will next travel to Tunstall High School on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. Piedmont District game.

Magna Vista (4-14, 1-9) will return home on Tuesday to take on Halifax County High School in Piedmont District action. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.

Patrick County 84, Magna Vista 75

MVHS 13 - 20 - 23 - 19 --- 75

PCHS 14 - 25 - 16 - 29 --- 84

MVHS: S. Moore 2; T. Hairston 10; J. Ford 6; N. Bokman 3; L. Hall 6; J. Hairston 21; E. Stockton 23; C. Millner 4

PCHS: J. Penn 44; T. Wimbush 4; D. Hill 11; D. Smith 10; J. Hagwood 7; G. Stovall 8

3-pointers: MVHS 9 (J. Ford 2, L. Hall 2, J. Hairston 4, E. Stockton 1); PCHS 7 (J. Penn 6, D. Smith 1)