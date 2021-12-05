High School Boys Basketball: 'Underdog' Bulldogs excited to get back on the court

The last time the Martinsville High School boys basketball team played, they were the Piedmont District champions but missed out on the reaching the state tournament after falling to Radford in the Region 3D semifinals.
That would be a tough loss to dwell on for one offseason, but the Bulldogs had to think about it for two. Martinsville High School opted out of all sports for the 2020-2021 season amid the coronavirus pandemic, meaning that Radford loss on February 28, 2020 was the last game they played until Friday night.
“I haven’t coached since I lost to Radford, and I haven’t gotten over that loss yet,” said Martinsville coach Jeff Adkins at a practice this week. “So I’m excited to get back. I missed playing last year.”
For a team that has won more state championships than any other school in Virginia, Martinsville’s players come into this season with a much different mentality.
For the first time, they feel like underdogs.
It’s an understandable mentality to have. Martinsville doesn’t return a single full-season player from that district championship team two seasons ago. The only players with any varsity experience are seniors Keyshawn Kirby and Spencer Jones, who were pulled up from the J.V. squad for the postseason.
The Bulldogs may feel like underdogs, but it’s a mentality they’re embracing.
“It’s a different feeling this year,” Jones said. “I feel like we are the underdogs coming into this season just because nobody knows who we are or what we’ve got… All the seniors are good seniors and nobody really knows what we have.”
This year’s varsity team – which consists of six seniors and five juniors – know each other, having played alongside one another during their J.V. years and in AAU over the last year.
The next step is learning their coach, and Adkins learning what he has in them.
“It’s hard. Usually we have returning players that understand what I’m about,” Adkins said. “I know all of them, but they’re conforming to what we want. I’m trying to figure out what our best style of play is and right now that’s what we’re working for.
“I like the group. They’ve been practicing really hard and I’m excited about the season.”
Even though the team hadn’t played in Martinsville uniforms in over a year, they stayed on the court in their own time, and Adkins said he didn’t see much rust the first weeks of practice.
While he said it hurts being away from high school basketball for a year, he’s seen resilience from the players, and their excitement to play again has made getting back into the game easy.
“They really missed playing last year and they just want to play, and I want to coach so it’s a good combination,” Adkins said.
Martinsville opened the season on Friday with a 56-48 loss to Northside in Roanoke.
The schedule doesn’t get any easier early in the season. They’ll play Region 2C rival Dan River twice, travel to G.W.-Danville, and take on perennial state power Graham at home, all before Christmas.
“Since I’ve been here we’ve always had a very difficult schedule, but that helps us get ready for the tournament. and I think that’s fine,” Adkins said. “I expect everybody to pick up their game and adapt. I think by the end of the year we’ll be a pretty good tournament team, ready to play in the tournament hopefully.
“I don’t know what our record will be but we’ll improve every game and we’ll be challenged night-in and night-out.”
As is usually the case with Martinsville, they’re banking on their defense as their strength this season. Jones and Adkins both said the team may not be the strongest or biggest inside, and they don’t have a true big-man down low like in years past, but they have height and length and make up for the size with speed.
“We’re all kind of long and fast and they can all play different positions now,” Adkins said. “It’s a different kind of team and we’ll adapt our coaching to put them in the best situation to win.”
Martinsville will always wonder what could have been last school year, but as they begin a long-awaited new basketball season, the players and coaches are extra motivated to get back on the court this season and embrace a new role they’ve never played before.
“It feels good to be the underdogs,” Kirby said.
“It feels great. We’ve been waiting on this for a long time,” Jones added. “We’ve really been in the gym that whole year off. We’ve been in the gym since then.”
“I was hoping I hadn’t forgotten how to coach but it was pretty natural,” Adkins said. “And to have the good group of players that we have it makes it a lot of fun. I love coming here to work with these kids.
“Last year was the first season I hadn’t coached or played since I was 5 years old. It was so weird not having a season. I’m just so excited to be back and on the floor. We’ve got a good group of kids and I’m looking forward to coaching them this year.”
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com