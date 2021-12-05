High School Boys Basketball: 'Underdog' Bulldogs excited to get back on the court

The Bulldogs may feel like underdogs, but it’s a mentality they’re embracing.

“It’s a different feeling this year,” Jones said. “I feel like we are the underdogs coming into this season just because nobody knows who we are or what we’ve got… All the seniors are good seniors and nobody really knows what we have.”

This year’s varsity team – which consists of six seniors and five juniors – know each other, having played alongside one another during their J.V. years and in AAU over the last year.

The next step is learning their coach, and Adkins learning what he has in them.

“It’s hard. Usually we have returning players that understand what I’m about,” Adkins said. “I know all of them, but they’re conforming to what we want. I’m trying to figure out what our best style of play is and right now that’s what we’re working for.

“I like the group. They’ve been practicing really hard and I’m excited about the season.”

Even though the team hadn’t played in Martinsville uniforms in over a year, they stayed on the court in their own time, and Adkins said he didn’t see much rust the first weeks of practice.