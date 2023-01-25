High School Boys Basketball: Warriors comeback falls short, Tunstall holds on for win

DRY FORK – When Tunstall High School junior Ashton Hammock stepped to the free throw line with four seconds left in Tuesday's game, all that was needed was one free throw to end Magna Vista’s comeback run.

Hammock, who was fouled coming off a steal on the Warriors end of the court, took his time at the line, taking a deep breath before effortlessly sinking his two free throws, sending the home crowd into a frenzy.

On the inbound, the Warriors hustled their way down the court as the seconds ticked, but they couldn’t make their final shot, giving Tunstall a 63-58 victory.

Magna Vista (4-13, 1-8 Piedmont) went into the final quarter trailing 53-38. Refusing to go down easy, the Warriors crafted together a 7-0 run within the first two minutes to narrow the deficit to 53-45, including a completed ‘and-one’ opportunity from TraQuan Hairston.

Coming out of a Trojans timeout, Magna Vista found their way to the rim again shortly after. The Warriors pulled within four points off a Simeon Moore layup and a pair of free throws with 5:11 left.

Trojans (17-1, 9-1) junior Jailyn Edmonds gave Tunstall their first bucket of the fourth with 4:10 left, padding their lead to 55-49. The Warriors responded down the court shortly after with a jump shot from Hairston to cut their deficit to four with 3:41 left. From there, the Trojans fed the ball to Hammock, and made good use of his shots. Hammock pushed their lead to 57-51.

Following a pair of missed free throws from the Warriors, Hammock came up clutch with a three pointer with 2:52 left in the game, and would later drill a free throw on the next possession following a steal to give Tunstall a ten-point lead with just over two minutes left.

Magna Vista made another run to try to finish their potential comeback. Moore made a layup and was fouled, sending him to the line to complete the ‘and-one’, and Ethan Stockton came up with a basket on their next possession to cut it down to a 61-56 Tunstall lead with 1:17 left.

Moore found his way back to the line with 45 ticks left, where he made both of his shots to make it a three-point game.

Tunstall faced an uphill battle to begin the second quarter. Down 17-13, sophomore Zay Cobbs became the catalyst of their 7-0 run when he drilled a corner three off the inbound. Junior Jamarcus Brown played a factor in the run, drilling a pair of jump shots to boost their lead to 20-17.

Later in the quarter, Hairston tied the game at 25 with a three with 3:27 left in the half. Following Hairston's trey, Tunstall closed out the first half on a 10-0 run, credited to their defensive efforts on rebounds and fast-break transitions. Junior Lathan Witcher put an exclamation point to Tunstall’s run going into halftime, drilling a buzzer beater to give the Trojans a 35-25 lead.

In the third quarter, Brown gave those in attendance a dunk well worth the price of admission. On the transition down the court with four minutes left, Edmonds assisted Brown, completing the two-handed alley-oop slam to put the Trojans lead to 43-28.

Brown finished his night with a double-double, leading Tunstall with 18 points and 16 rebounds. Edmonds had a double-double as well, posting 11 rebounds and 10 assists, with seven points. Hammock was second on the team in scoring with 12 points, and Kobe Morrison finished with eight points.

For Magna Vista, Javin Hairston led the Warriors with 19 points, with nine of them coming from outside the arch. TraQuan Hairston finished with 18 points, and Moore followed up with 13.

Tunstall will push for their eighth consecutive win when they return to action this Friday, taking on G.W.-Danville in a highly anticipated Piedmont District matchup.

Magna Vista will look to get back in the win column as they travel to Patrick County High School on Friday.

Tipoff for both games is at 7 p.m.