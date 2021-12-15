High School Boys Basketball: Warriors fall to Eagles in Danville

DANVILLE – The G.W.-Danville Eagles Tuesday night were able to break the ice of their losing streak and brought the heat against the Magna Vista Warriors, cruising to a 63-30 for their first win of the season.

Eagles senior forward Xavier Walters led with a game-high 15 points. His teammate, senior guard Donovan Howard, followed with 12 points.

Using a pair of key runs in the first and third quarters, the Eagles were able to put the game out of reach from the Warriors. After Howard’s steal and breakaway layup pushed GW’s lead to 9-3, Magna Vista called a timeout with just under five minutes left in the first, hoping to slow down the Eagles momentum.

GW picked up where they left off, closing out the remainder of the first on a 11-0 run, highlighted by Jakobe Dixon’s corner three and back-to-back layups from Howard that helped pushed GW’s lead to 21-3 after the first.

Magna Vista put up a fight in the second. GW led 31-10 with a little over three minutes left before the break, but the Warriors put a small dent in their deficit when sophomore guard Jaken Ford drained a three and senior guard Tyler Johnson secured two free throws and a layup, cutting the lead to 31-17.

Following a GW timeout, Eagles senior forward Monsel Hamlett and Jermeh Fuller drilled threes of their own on the next two Eagles possessions, expanding their lead and to close out the break at 37-18.

Coming out the half with a 21-point lead, the Eagles showed no mercy of slowing down their ways on both ends of the court. GW took advantage of the Warriors missed layups and second-chance shots in the paint, boxing out Magna Vista heavily for defensive rebounds

GW’s hardball defense held the Warriors to just one point for the entirety of the third. Magna Vista’s Nicholas Bokman scored their lone point at the charity stripe on his second attempt with under six minutes left. Magna Vista struggled tremendously with free throw shooting, going 1-8 in the quarter and 8-20 in the game.

The Eagles outscored Magna Vista 13-1 and closed out the third leading 52-19.

Riding high on the victory, the Eagles see this win as a building block of momentum heading into Thursday’s game against Martinsville, a storied rivalry that brings out the best of both squads.

“It’s huge for the guys. I told the guys, ‘You can't get comfortable going into it,’ said Eagles head coach Jermaine Parker of Thursday's matchup. “So, we have to go out and practice more to prepare for Thursday. Hopefully we can come out with a victory. We know Martinsville is going to bring their game too."

Johnson led Magna Vista with nine points. Bokman added six.

The Warriors (2-3, 0-2) will go back on the road Friday to Tunstall for a 7 p.m. game.

G.W.-Danville 63, Magna Vista 30

MVHS 3 15 1 11 - 30

GWHS 21 16 15 11 - 63

Magna Vista: J. Ford 3; T. Johnson 9; L. Hall 3; Tra Quan Hairston 2; N. Bokman 6; Tallas Hairston 4; J. Hairston 2; E. Stockton 1