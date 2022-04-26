High School Boys Soccer: Bengals best Bulldogs for second time in a week

The seventh goal of the season for Nathan Morrison didn’t take luck. It was all speed and skill.

In the 47th minute of Monday’s game at Martinsville High School, Bassett High School junior Casey Ferguson sent a pass up and across the field. Morrison, a BHS senior, got in a foot race with a Martinsville defender and beat him to the ball, setting up a 1-on-1 situation for Morrison and Bulldogs goalie Tyler Carr.

Morrison put the ball into the goal with ease to give the Bengals a 1-0 lead.

“It was really just a great pass by my teammate, and I just saw a gap and tried to get to it as best I could,” Morrison said.

Hector Maya added another goal on an assist by Samuel Aboytes in the 75th minute, and Bassett went on to beat Martinsville, 2-0, for their second win over the Bulldogs in less than a week.

Much like last week’s game – a 1-0 win by the Bengals on Wednesday at BHS – goals were hard to come by Monday night. The two teams went into the break in a scoreless tie.

Goalie Tyler Carr had four saves for Martinsville, including a big one midway through the first half. Bassett’s Cole Byrd had a shot hit the crossbar, and the rebound came down in front of Demerius Lynch. Lynch headed the ball and looked to have a sure scoring shot, but Carr grabbed it at the last second..

In the first minutes of the second half, Martinsville had a shot that was saved by Bassett’s Alex Hernandez, and Bassett had a shot go over the net.

Morrison said the key for the Bengals was to keep pushing forward through the missed shots.

“You’ve just got to stay composed and play your game,” he said. “You can’t let anything get to your head… You’ve just got to keep moving forward.

“We could have played a little better but we managed to get a win out of it, so that’s what’s important.”

Maya made his goal after dribbling around a Martinsville defender and sending in a shot from the middle of the field inside the box. It was the junior’s fifth goal of the season, and Aboytes's fourth assist.

Ferguson has eight assists this season.

The win was the fourth in a row for Bassett. The Bengals improved to 8-3-1 overall, and 7-1 in Piedmont District play to stay atop the PD standings.

“Any win gives us confidence,” Morrison said. “As long as we know we played to the best of our ability that’s what keeps us going.”

The Bengals will next travel to Tunstall High School on Thursday for a 7 p.m. Piedmont District game.

Martinsville (1-8, 1-6) returned home on Tuesday for a PD game against Magna Vista. Results were too late for publication. The Bulldogs will play a third home game on Friday against Halifax County at 7 p.m.

