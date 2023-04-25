Earlier this season, the Magna Vista boys tennis team did something that hadn’t been done in 10 years. And on Monday, they did it again.

Halifax County High School’s boys tennis team hadn’t lost a Piedmont District match in a decade until Magna Vista defeated the Comets on March 29. The Warriors defeated Halifax a second time on Monday to improve to 11-0 on the season.

The Warriors won singles, 5-1, on Monday, and were 1-2 in doubles to finish with a 6-3 victory over Halifax.

“There were some good, hard-fought matches today. Every court, nobody rolled over. Very good tennis,” Magna Vista coach Mark Hancock said of his team’s win.

“It was grit. Today was just about wanting to win, and they did. This is the first time the school has ever gotten this close to winning the district. I think the last time they won the district was when I played at Drewry Mason.”

Magna Vista is 9-0 in Piedmont District play with three matches remaining.

Last season, the Warriors only losses in district play came against Halifax as they went on to finish second to the Comets in both the PD regular season and tournament.

Hancock said defeating the Comets was a hurdle he knew his team had to overcome, but no PD match has been easy for his squad all season.

“It was like jumping the fence, really,” he said.

“This year, the district is really good, top to bottom. It’s the first time that I’ve been a part of it that every team is competitive. If you don’t bring your A-game you could lose, and it's really good to see, finally. Tennis is coming back in the area after a while. It's going to give us confidence. I’m not so sure they lack confidence. But there’s no such thing as a bad win, and every win we have we take the good from it and learn from the bad.”

Hancock said much of his team’s success comes from his players’ work ethic and will to win. He pointed to No. 5 player Josh Luther, who won his singles match on Monday, 9-8, in a tiebreak, after trailing in the match, 6-2.

After playing for nearly three hours, Luther, who is a first year player and is committed to play at Patrick & Henry Community College next season, was back on the court immediately after the match practicing with teammate Caleb Lynch, the Warriors’ No. 3 who also won his singles match on Monday.

“You see what they’re doing now,” Hancock said, pointing to Luther and Lynch. “It’s crazy.”

“It’s very rare, honestly, to have a team like this. I’m not going to say it was coaching… You can’t teach that. I wish I could take credit, but I can’t take credit. That’s just the will to win. I can’t be more proud of them.”

The Warriors success also lies in how evenly matched the entire squad is. Any player could play in any spot every game. That interchangeability is “a good problem to have,” Hancock said.

“From top to bottom, it depends on what day it is. We have a couple of players that normally are better, but everyone loses in practice and everyone wins in practice. We’ll have our No. 7 beat our No. 2 or 3 one day, and our No. 6 beat our 2 or 1 the next day, and our No. 1 beat everybody the next. It’s a good problem, but it is a problem for me because everyone really deserves to be on court and have court time. So it’s a balance of getting everybody on court and keeping them interested as opposed to saying we just want to win this thing and put our horses our there every time. The answer is no. Everybody practices the same, so they deserve a shot to play. And, this year, I feel comfortable with everybody playing.

“It’s hard to explain to people. This guy is playing No. 2 today, but he played No. 5 last week. He could have played 2 last week. It’s hard to explain to people that I could just draw names out of a hat, honestly, and I’d be fine with it. It’s a good problem.”

Magna Vista will next travel to Jaycee Park, in Collinsville, on Wednesday to take on Patrick County High School at 4:30 p.m.

They’ll finish the regular season with a non-district match against Carroll County, and PD contests against G.W.-Danville and Bassett.

“To beat a team that hasn’t lost a district match in over 10 years twice in one season, that’s a good feeling for these boys,” Hancock said. “Hopefully it’ll carry over into more players coming out for tennis next year and the year after and the year after. That’s what happened last year. We had a good season and now it’s not just tennis… It’s not just a recreation sport anymore. Athletes play, and, you can see, they didn’t have any rollovers on any court today. They were all good. I just think we were one shot better. That’s all it takes.”

BOYS TENNIS

Magna Vista 6, Halifax County 3

Singles

Preston Riddle (HCHS) def. Carson Harper (MVHS), 8-1

Luke Gardner (MVHS) def. Landon Jones (HCHS), 8-3

Caleb Lynch (MVHS) def. Kennedy Anderson (HCHS), 8-0

Gage Carter (MVHS) def. Brandon Heddings (HCHS), 8-0

Josh Luther (MVHS) def. Ram De Vera (HCHS), 9-8 (7-2)

Patrick McCrickard (MVHS) def. Josh Slagle (HCHS), 8-0

Doubles

Riddle/Jones (HCHS) def. Gardner/Lynch (MVHS), 9-8 (5-7)

Anderson/De Vera (HCHS) def. Luther/Bear Priddy (MVHS), 8-

Carter/McCrickard (MVHS) def. Slagle/Heddings (HCHS), 8-0