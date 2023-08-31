With five finishers in the top 20, the Bassett High School boys cross country team came away with a second place team finish at Thursday's Bengal Clash at the River, held at Monogram Foods Smith River Sports Complex.

Cave Spring won the boys team event with a score of 56. Bassett scored 64 points.

Patrick County (102), Franklin County (123), and Salem (133) rounded out the top five boys teams.

Bassett's Thomas Fulcher won the boys race with a time of 16:18, a new race record.

Bengals Colin Turner (18:02.74), Tyress Wiltz (18:08.37), Chase Smith (18:31.53), and Michael Foley (18:35.51) finished 11th, 13th, 19th, and 20th.

Patrick County had two top-10 finishers. Hunter Martin (17:38.50) and Noah Hiatt (17:56.48) finished sixth and 10th.

In the varsity girls race, Bassett's Sienna Bailey finished second with a time of 20:35.61.

Patrick County's Sadie Martin finished third with a time of 20:49.24.

Cave Spring also won the girls team event with a score of 56.

Bassett (204) finished eighth as a team, and Patrick County (223) finished ninth.

All local results for Bassett, Patrick County, Magna Vista, and Martinsville are listed below.

Thursday was the 10th Bengal Clash, hosted annually by Bassett High School. More than 20 schools were in attendance, and more than 100 runners competed in each of the girls and boys varsity races.

Bengal Clash at the River

Thursday at Monogram Foods Smith River Sports Complex

Varsity Boys 5,000 Meter Run

1 Thomas Fulcher 9 Bassett 16:18.76

6 Hunter Martin 9 Patrick County 17:38.50

10 Noah Hiatt 10 Patrick County 17:56.48

11 Colin Turner 10 Bassett 18:02.74

13 Tyress Wiltz 11 Bassett 18:08.37

18 Fisher Martin 9 Patrick County 18:24.41

19 Chase Smith 12 Bassett 18:31.53

20 Michael Foley 11 Bassett 18:35.51

23 Jaime Lopez 12 Bassett 19:04.64

24 Moises Cisneros 12 Patrick County 19:12.28

31 Daniel Howell 10 Bassett 19:31.01

44 Greely Terry 10 Patrick County 20:12.76

45 Marquez Duvernay 10 Bassett 20:15.73

54 William Overby 11 Patrick County 20:52.95

57 Xavier Torres-Seda 11 Patrick County 20:59.88

71 Brett Foley 11 Patrick County 21:39.78

74 David Berent 9 Bassett 22:00.15

85 Gavin Morrison 10 Bassett 22:41.47

110 Morales Steven 11 Martinsville 25:40.48

112 Vance Perry 10 Magna Vista 26:10.59

124 Bryson Broadnax 11 Magna Vista 27:49.69

127 Ben Smith 10 Magna Vista 28:55.10

132 Reid Kelin 9 Martinsville 29:50.00

134 Kaden Mellott 10 Magna Vista 30:05.81

135 Wilkins Riley 10 Martinsville 38:43.35

137 Jordan Elmahmoud 9 Magna Vista 42:04.04

Varsity Boys 5,000 Meter­­ Team Scores

1 Cave Spring 56

2 Bassett 64

3 Patrick County 102

4 Franklin County 123

5 Salem 133

6 Glenvar 147

7 Faith Christian 162

8 Galileo 193

9 Halifax County 277

10 Tunstall 287

11 Hargrave Military Academy 299

12 James River 323

13 Southwest Virginia Academy 329

14 Christian Heritage Academy 343

15 Mecklenburg County 383

16 Magna Vista 506

Varsity Girls 5,000 Meter Run

2 Sienna Bailey 12 Bassett 20:35.61

3 Sadie Martin 11 Patrick County 20:49.24

24 Kayleigh Spencer 10 Bassett 24:22.88

32 Mackenzie Williams 11 Patrick County 25:24.68

48 Lexus Owen 10 Patrick County 26:53.96

49 Crystal Lopez 12 Bassett 26:57.45

58 Ellianna Montgomery 10 Patrick County 27:44.05

60 Clarissa Martinez-Olg 11 Bassett 27:55.86

77 Brittany Cruz 11 Bassett 30:02.79

81 Jasmine Espana 11 Bassett 30:11.77

83 Karlee Shivley 11 Bassett 30:30.46

89 Blehona Sylejmani 12 Magna Vista 31:37.23

96 WIllow Hylton 9 Patrick County 34:15.52

97 Janetzy Rodriguez 10 Martinsville 34:37.92

101 Emma Parker 10 Magna Vista 37:34.67

102 Addison Smith 10 Magna Vista 38:40.74

103 Melissa Barker 9 Patrick County 38:41.92

105 Elizabeth Maxwell 10 Magna Vista 42:00.46

106 Brianna Rivera-Jimene 10 Magna Vista 42:10.21

107 Cassandra Jimenez 10 Magna Vista 42:56.27

Varsity Girls 5,000 Meter Run Team Scores

1 Cave Spring 56

2 Franklin County 75

3 Glenvar 111

4 Galileo 134

5 Mecklenburg County 144

6 Roanoke Catholic 147

7 Salem 162

8 Bassett 204

9 Patrick County 223

10 Southwest Virginia Academy 246

11 James River 259

12 Tunstall 309

13 William Fleming 379

14 Magna Vista 427