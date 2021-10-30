High School Football: Bassett bounces back big against Halifax

Bassett went on the road to South Boston to face the Halifax County Comets Friday night coming off of a loss last week to G.W.-Danville.
The Bengals bounced back from that loss with a decisive 61-14 win over the Comets.
Coming into the game the Bengals were 6-2 and the Comets were 6-1.
The Bengals started out with the ball at the 35-yard line after the opening kick off went out of bounds. Led by JaRicous Hairston and Simeon Walker-Muse, Bassett put together a long drive, eating up six minutes of the first quarter before finishing with a two-yard touchdown by Hairston to go up 7-0.
From then it would be all Bengals. Later in the first, the Comets had a huge 45-yard pass play to get them near the red zone, but two plays later Bassett's Elijah Stokes intercepted a Halifax pass and returned it to the opposite 40-yard line for great field position.
Walker-Muse topped off the drive with his first touchdown of the night on a two-yard run.
The Bengals would force a three-and-out and two plays later on offense Hairston found Jamari Johnson for a 53-yard touchdown. Walker-Muse followed, finding the end zone again with a 60-yard touchdown, and Joshua Miller scored on a 1-yard touchdown run to bring the Bengal lead to 26-7.
With 11 seconds left in the half, Hairston found Jaylin Lide for a seven-yard touchdown pass to go into the break up 33-7.
The Comets received the opening kickoff, and were forced to punt on the first drive. A bad snapped punt on fourth down deep on their side of the field was recovered by the Bengals on the five-yard line. The next play Walker-Muse would take his last snap of the game into the endzone for a five-yard touchdown run.
On the following drive the Bengals recovered another fumble in the Comets own end zone for a touchdown.
With about three minutes left in the 3rd quarter, the Comets QB dropped back near the 50-yard line and Jacob Bilbert intercepted the pass, taking it all the way for a near 80-yard pick six to bring the lead to 54-7.
Early in the fourth, Bassett sophomore Donald Patterson got in on the scoring with a five-yard touchdown to bring the lead to 61-7.
With 2:08 left in the fourth quarter, Comets’ running back Mykyler Smalls rushed for a four-yard touchdown for the last score of game.
Walker-Muse finished with 20 carries for 180 yards and three touchdowns. Hairston was 5-for-10 in the air for 98 yards.
Smalls had 17 rushes for 70 yards and a touchdown for the Comets.
The Bengals (7-2, 4-1) will finish the regular season at home against Martinsville next Friday night at 7 p.m.
The Comets (6-2, 3-2) will be at home next Thursday against Tunstall at 7 p.m.