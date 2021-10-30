 Skip to main content
High School Football: Bassett bounces back big against Halifax
editor's pick

High School Football: Bassett bounces back big against Halifax

Bassett football

Bassett High School senior Simeon Walker-Muse (24) (shown here in a game earlier this season) had 20 carries for 180 yards and three touchdowns in Friday's road win over Halifax County High School.

 Bulletin photos by Cara Cooper

Bassett went on the road to South Boston to face the Halifax County Comets Friday night coming off of a loss last week to G.W.-Danville.

The Bengals bounced back from that loss with a decisive 61-14 win over the Comets.

Coming into the game the Bengals were 6-2 and the Comets were 6-1.

The Bengals started out with the ball at the 35-yard line after the opening kick off went out of bounds. Led by JaRicous Hairston and Simeon Walker-Muse, Bassett put together a long drive, eating up six minutes of the first quarter before finishing with a two-yard touchdown by Hairston to go up 7-0.

From then it would be all Bengals. Later in the first, the Comets had a huge 45-yard pass play to get them near the red zone, but two plays later Bassett's Elijah Stokes intercepted a Halifax pass and returned it to the opposite 40-yard line for great field position.

Walker-Muse topped off the drive with his first touchdown of the night on a two-yard run.

The Bengals would force a three-and-out and two plays later on offense Hairston found Jamari Johnson for a 53-yard touchdown. Walker-Muse followed, finding the end zone again with a 60-yard touchdown, and Joshua Miller scored on a 1-yard touchdown run to bring the Bengal lead to 26-7.

With 11 seconds left in the half, Hairston found Jaylin Lide for a seven-yard touchdown pass to go into the break up 33-7.

The Comets received the opening kickoff, and were forced to punt on the first drive. A bad snapped punt on fourth down deep on their side of the field was recovered by the Bengals on the five-yard line. The next play Walker-Muse would take his last snap of the game into the endzone for a five-yard touchdown run.

On the following drive the Bengals recovered another fumble in the Comets own end zone for a touchdown.

With about three minutes left in the 3rd quarter, the Comets QB dropped back near the 50-yard line and Jacob Bilbert intercepted the pass, taking it all the way for a near 80-yard pick six to bring the lead to 54-7.

Early in the fourth, Bassett sophomore Donald Patterson got in on the scoring with a five-yard touchdown to bring the lead to 61-7.

With 2:08 left in the fourth quarter, Comets’ running back Mykyler Smalls rushed for a four-yard touchdown for the last score of game.

Walker-Muse finished with 20 carries for 180 yards and three touchdowns. Hairston was 5-for-10 in the air for 98 yards.

Smalls had 17 rushes for 70 yards and a touchdown for the Comets.

The Bengals (7-2, 4-1) will finish the regular season at home against Martinsville next Friday night at 7 p.m.

The Comets (6-2, 3-2) will be at home next Thursday against Tunstall at 7 p.m.

Bassett 61, Halifax County 14

BHS 7 26 21 7 61

HCHS 0 7 0 7 14

Tags

