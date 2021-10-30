High School Football: Bassett bounces back big against Halifax

Bassett went on the road to South Boston to face the Halifax County Comets Friday night coming off of a loss last week to G.W.-Danville.

The Bengals bounced back from that loss with a decisive 61-14 win over the Comets.

Coming into the game the Bengals were 6-2 and the Comets were 6-1.

The Bengals started out with the ball at the 35-yard line after the opening kick off went out of bounds. Led by JaRicous Hairston and Simeon Walker-Muse, Bassett put together a long drive, eating up six minutes of the first quarter before finishing with a two-yard touchdown by Hairston to go up 7-0.

From then it would be all Bengals. Later in the first, the Comets had a huge 45-yard pass play to get them near the red zone, but two plays later Bassett's Elijah Stokes intercepted a Halifax pass and returned it to the opposite 40-yard line for great field position.

Walker-Muse topped off the drive with his first touchdown of the night on a two-yard run.

The Bengals would force a three-and-out and two plays later on offense Hairston found Jamari Johnson for a 53-yard touchdown. Walker-Muse followed, finding the end zone again with a 60-yard touchdown, and Joshua Miller scored on a 1-yard touchdown run to bring the Bengal lead to 26-7.