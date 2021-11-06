High School Football: Bassett capitalizes on strong defense to defeat Martinsville in season finale

Bassett’s defense came up with a turnover on four straight Martinsville possessions Friday night, and all four times the Bengals found a way to score. It was an early turning point for the team, whose dominance on defense made up for early miscues on offensive.
Bassett’s defense scored two touchdowns and came away with five total turnovers in a 47-3 victory over the Bulldogs at Bassett High School.
Midway through the first quarter, after Martinsville forced back-to-back punts on Bassett’s first two possessions, the Bengals got the ball rolling. Jamari Johnson picked up a Bulldogs fumble and took it 42 yards to the endzone for the first score of the game.
Bassett then went for an onside kick and recovered it at midfield. Five plays later, quarterback Ja’Ricous Hairston ran eight yards into the endzone to give the Bengals a 13-0 lead.
On Martinsville’s next three possessions, Bassett’s Colby Hairfield recovered a fumble on the 10-yard-line, Elijah Stokes had a pick-6, and Jalen Lide had an interception.
In addition to Stokes’s touchdown, following Hairfield’s fumble recovery, Hairston found Branson Leduc-Mattox for a 10-yard TD, and Simeon Walker-Muse had a 1-yard score four plays after Lide’s grab.
Bassett coach Brandon Johnson said his team’s ability to capitalize on their turnovers was huge.
“We start every Monday with turnover stations and we preach it all week. Let’s get the football, and when we get the football let’s go score,” Johnson said. “If you put our offense inside the 10 not many teams are going to stop us for four plays. That’s what we’re built for. We’re built for that tough, hard-nosed stuff in the redzone. So I was very happy with the turnovers and how we executed after the turnovers.”
Martinsville’s only points came on a 27-yard field goal by Andy Garcia with 30 seconds remaining in the first half.
Bassett led 33-3 at the break.
The Bulldogs tried to mount a comeback on the first possession of the second half, putting together a 12-play drive that included a fake punt when facing fourth-and-12 at midfield. The fake turned into a 27-yard pass from Rayshaun Dickerson to Cash Hairston.
The drive was ultimately stopped in the redzone. The Bengals came up with a tackle in the backfield for a 5-yard loss that brought about another fourth down. Martinsville tried to kick a field goal from the 17-yard-line, but the ball was partially blocked and picked up on the 1-yard-line by Leduc-Mattox, who took it 38 yards the other direction.
The Bengals’ offense again capitalized on the strong special teams. On their own fourth-and-3 play, Hairston jumped over the pile and somehow stayed on his feet the rest of the way for a 39-yard score to make it 40-3 with 3:54 left in the third.
Walker-Muse intercepted a pass on Martinsville’s next possession, and three plays later Hairston found Leduc-Mattox for a 7-yard TD for the final score of the night.
“I saw a lot of grit. When things weren’t really pretty for us on the offensive side, the defense picked us up,” Johnson said. “And then we started moving the ball, we started getting some things going. When you play rivalry games you’ve got to expect that it’s going to be a gritty game. You’re going to have to grind it out. And that’s what we did tonight.”
Friday was Bassett’s second straight win after falling to G.W.-Danville on October 22, their only Piedmont District loss of the year.
The Bengals finish the regular season 8-2.
“I said it last week and I’ll say it this week, in the past when I felt we played ugly we were down 33-3 at halftime. Now I feel like when we’re playing ugly we’re still finding a way to win and be on top,” Johnson said. “So that’s the biggest difference with this group of kids. They grind it out, they find a way to make things happens, and that’s what won this ballgame. We found a way to create the turnovers and I think that kind of lifted us at a time when our energy wasn’t where it needed to be early.”
Martinsville came into Friday’s game off of an unexpected bye week. The Bulldogs’s scheduled senior night game last Friday against Patrick County was postponed twice before it was ultimately canceled.
Martinsville finishes the season 4-5.
“They came back and fought. We just made too many mistakes,” said Martinsville coach Bobby Martin. “You can’t make that many mistakes against a team that good. We laid it on the ground, we had interceptions, we just can’t do that against a team that good.
“But I’m not mad. We’ll go back to work, get everybody iced up and healed up and we’ll keep going.”
Both the Bengals and Bulldogs now look ahead to their respective region playoffs. Prior to Friday’s game, Bassett was ranked No. 3 in Region 3D. With the win, they’re guaranteed to host a game in the first round of the postseason for the first time in over a decade.
“It feels great to be home,” Johnson said. “I got to taste playoff football at Bassett High School. I got to taste that my junior and senior year. These kids haven’t got to taste that yet. I don’t quite know the opponent, it’s a chance it could be crosstown (Magna Vista) in the first round again. But whoever it is we’re going to go to the drawing board and we’re going to prepare. We’re going to be ready for whoever it’s going to be.”
In those same rankings, Martinsville was ranked No. 5 in Region 2C. Even with a loss, the Bulldogs are unlikely to fall out of the top 8 for a playoff spot.
“We’ll just get together. Get together and improve on what we do,” Martin said. “We do a lot of good stuff, we’ve just got to smooth it out. Smooth it out and just keep working. That’s all. I’ve said this for a long time, I love my group. I love my group and we’re just going to keep working.”
The VHSL will release the final playoff rankings and matchups for the first round early this week.
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com