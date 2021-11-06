High School Football: Bassett capitalizes on strong defense to defeat Martinsville in season finale

“We start every Monday with turnover stations and we preach it all week. Let’s get the football, and when we get the football let’s go score,” Johnson said. “If you put our offense inside the 10 not many teams are going to stop us for four plays. That’s what we’re built for. We’re built for that tough, hard-nosed stuff in the redzone. So I was very happy with the turnovers and how we executed after the turnovers.”

Martinsville’s only points came on a 27-yard field goal by Andy Garcia with 30 seconds remaining in the first half.

Bassett led 33-3 at the break.

The Bulldogs tried to mount a comeback on the first possession of the second half, putting together a 12-play drive that included a fake punt when facing fourth-and-12 at midfield. The fake turned into a 27-yard pass from Rayshaun Dickerson to Cash Hairston.

The drive was ultimately stopped in the redzone. The Bengals came up with a tackle in the backfield for a 5-yard loss that brought about another fourth down. Martinsville tried to kick a field goal from the 17-yard-line, but the ball was partially blocked and picked up on the 1-yard-line by Leduc-Mattox, who took it 38 yards the other direction.