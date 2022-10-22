High School Football: Bassett completes many first in OT win over G.W.-Danville

The last time the Bassett High School football team beat G.W.-Danville is largely a mystery.

Online records only go back about 20 years, and in that span the Eagles have defeated the Bengals 10 times, in games that were never particularly close.

Bassett head coach Brandon Johnson said he saw a post from someone saying the two schools started playing one another in 1963, and even that far back the Bengals had never come away victorious.

“If we beat them before 1963, that was before color TV so nobody knows,” Johnson said in a phone interview on Saturday.

Whether Bassett had or had not ever defeated the Eagles, Johnson and his staff made sure the players had the mindset that a win on Friday would be a first.

And it was the first, in many ways. The Bengals 50-43 overtime win over G.W. was also the first overtime victory for Johnson and his staff in their six years with the team, and their first late fourth quarter comeback win.

Bassett trailed by 22 points with about five minutes remaining in the game, and scored three unanswered TDs to send the game to an extra quarter.

In high school, overtime rules are that each team gets the ball on the 10-yard-line and has four plays to try to get into the endzone.

On Friday, Bassett got the ball first, and Donald Patterson ran in the eventual game-winning touchdown on the first play.

On G.W.’s overtime attempt, the Eagles ran the ball down to the 4-yard-line on their first play, and down to the 1-yard-line on their second.

The Bengals defense stepped up from there, coming up with goal-line-stands on back-to-back plays to keep the Eagles out of the endzone and come away with the victory.

“They bowed up and they had faith in themselves. They fought,” Johnson said of his defense. “Things didn’t go our way defensively the majority of the night, but when we had to make stops the defense did what I know they could do. They got stops, they made tackles in the right moments of the game, and we made some things happens.”

G.W. scored first on Friday and led throughout the way.

A low-scoring first half turned into anything but in the second. G.W. led 16-14 at the half and 24-21 going into the fourth quarter. Both teams combined to score six touchdown in the final 12 minutes of regulation.

The Bengals were playing without quarterback Ja’Ricous Hairston, who sprained his ankle in last Friday’s game at Tunstall High School.

Without their senior leader, Bassett had strong QB play from Elijah Stokes and Branson Leduc-Mattox late in the game. In the fourth, Stokes threw TDs of 47 and 49 yards to Jacob Gilbert and Jaylen Lide. Leduc-Mattox finished the scoring in regulation with a 30 yard touchdown throw to Lide, tying the score at 43-43 in the final minute of play.

Stokes was 8-for-20 passing for 229 yards. He added a 7-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter.

“Elijah had to come in and step up, and he did that,” Johnson said. “That’s why he’s one of the captains of our team as well. When Ja (Hairston) goes down he’s next man up and he’s got Ja’s back. They’ve always had that type of relationship.

“He made some throws. To be honest I was a little nervous because he’s an athlete first, but he stepped up and made some throws that I hadn’t seen him make, and he made plays with his feet. Not only that, he led the team with his composure, with his attitude, with the way he picked everybody up when things were going downhill. He just stayed the course and was a true leader and captain last night for us.”

The TD was Leduc-Mattox’s only pass of the night. He also led the Bengals with five catches for 94 yards, and scored Bassett’s only touchdown in the first quarter – a 67 yard kickoff return to make the score 16-7.

Lide had two catches, both for touchdowns, for 85 yards.

Bassett struggled in the run game, coming up with just 42 yards on the ground as a team. Patterson led the team with 14 carries for 37 yards and a touchdown. Salvador Coca-Lobo had two carries, including a 6-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

G.W. ran for 198 yards and threw for 241 as a team.

Johnson said Friday’s win was the culmination of everything the coaching staff has been talking about for the last six years.

“We talked about never giving up, not quitting, and I don’t feel like our team has ever quit in our six years being here,” he said. “Last night it turned into not quitting and making plays and picking each other up and having your brother’s back. Everything we talked about from a life standpoint came true in that game last night.”

Bassett improves to 6-2 on the year, and 4-0 in Piedmont District play. They’ll next travel to South Boston on Friday for a 7 p.m. game against Halifax County High School.

“I told them last night we could make this our mountaintop or just say this is another step to the mountaintop and the mountain where we want to be,” Johnson said. “I think it’s going to give us some confidence. We understand now we can fight back in games like this and come back, but we’ve also got to understand we’ve got to play with that same intensity when the game starts.

“I think it’s going to be big for our confidence and for Elijah going forward. There’s no telling how many games he may have to play.

“Overall it’s just a big win for us. That’s one of those program wins. It was a big win for our program going forward.”