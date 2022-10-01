High School Football: Bassett defeats Magna Vista for fifth straight Smith River Classic win

The Bassett High School football team defeated Magna Vista on Thursday night, 41-7, to maintain the Smith River Classic trophy for a fifth straight season.

Senior Ja'Ricous Hairston found fellow senior Jaylen Lide for three touchdowns to lead the Bengals to victory. The two connected for a 38-yard score in the second quarter, and TDs of 12 and 58 yards in the second half.

“I just caught fire. I just saw the hole and I just took off,” Lide said of his night. “And then the other… it was a great play by Ja’Ricous.”

Hairston put his team up early with an 8-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, and Donald Patterson added a 50-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to put the Bengals up, 20-0.

Just before the half, Warriors quarterback Simeon Moore found J’Mere Hairston for a 75-yard touchdown with two minutes remaining in the second quarter. The touchdown took Magna Vista into the break trailing, 20-7.

“They got a big touchdown at the end of the first half, and I told them at halftime that could be a spark that leads to a flame for them, or it could be a spark that we put on the ground and we stomp it out,” said Bassett coach Brandon Johnson.

On the second play of the second half, Bengals senior linebacker Salvador Coca-Lobo grabbed an interception and ran it 30 yards for a touchdown to extend Bassett’s lead.

“He stomped it out with a pick-6, and that was huge for us,” Johnson said of the Coca-Lobo.

Ja’Ricous Hairston had 137 yards rushing on 18 carries, and was 9-for-13 passing for 175 yards in the air.

Patterson finished the night with seven carries for 90 yards, and added 33 receiving yards on three catches. Lide had six catches for 142 yards.

“We just didn’t tackle very well,” said Magna Vista coach Joe Favero. “I thought we had guys in the right spot. We missed too many tackles defensively, especially there in the second quarter. Early in the first and second quarter I thought we had guys in good position, we just missed tackles, and part of it is Ja’Ricous is a heck of a player. He breaks a lot of tackles. He’s so strong, and he’s just so poised. We had him sacked and he threw a touchdown pass. That’s just him making plays and he did a good job and we didn’t do a good job.”

The game was moved from Friday to Thursday to avoid potential inclement weather expected to hit the area this weekend.

Joeseph Spriggs led Magna Vista with 67 yards rushing on 18 carries. Moore was 6-for-14 passing for 96 yards and a touchdown. J’Mere Hairston had three catches for 79 yards and a touchdown, and Torian Younger had eight catches for 44 yards.

Bassett held Magna Vista to 212 total yards of offense. The Warriors fumbled twice.

“I don’t know where we started putting the ball in the ground. That’s been very uncharacteristic of us,” Favero said. “We had snap issues and then just straight up fumble issues. You can’t do that against good teams or they’re going to take advantage of it, and that’s really what we did today. We gave them too many easy touchdowns because of bad field position and not taking care of the ball, and too many big plays because we missed tackles.”

Bassett (3-2, 1-0 Piedmont District) will travel to Stuart next Friday to take on Patrick County High School at 7 p.m.

“Grit, focus, locking in, knowing the assignment. That’s some words we speak every day,” Johnson said. “We lock in, lock in, lock in, and our guys locked in tonight. They showed some grit. There were times we could have just stepped aside and laid down.

“We’re starting to play better football, and I feel really good about it.”

Magna Vista (3-3, 1-1) will travel to South Boston next Friday for a game against Halifax County High School at 7 p.m.

“I’m just looking for consistency,” Favero said. “We’re so young. We started four seniors tonight. We’re starting nine underclassmen. We’ve just got to find a way to be more consistent. At times we’re putting together really good plays, and we move the ball and it looks good, and I’m like, O.K., we’re looking good, and then we shoot ourselves in the foot and make bad plays.

"I still think we’re a good football team, we’re just still searching for the consistency to be a really good football team.”

Bassett 41, Magna Vista 7

MVHS 0 - 7 - 0 - 0 --- 7

BHS 7 - 13 - 14 - 7 --- 41

Scoring Summary

BHS 2:29 1Q - J. Hairston 8 run (C. Byrd kick good)

BHS 11:52 2Q - J. Hairston 38 pass to J. Lide (C. Byrd kick no good)

BHS 4:01 2Q - D. Patterson 50 run (C. Byrd kick good)

MVHS 2:08 2Q - S. Moore 75 pass to J. Hairston (kick good)

BHS 11:48 3Q - S. Coca-Lobo 30 interception return (C. Byrd kick good)

BHS 3:17 3Q - J. Hairston 12 pass to J. Lide (C. Byrd kick good)

BHS 10:32 4Q - J. Hairston 58 pass to J. Lide (C. Byrd kick good)

Bassett

Rushing: D. Patterson 7/90, TD; J. Hairston 18/137, TD; E. Stokes 1/3; J. Lide 1/4

Passing: J. Hairston 9-13, 175, 3TD

Receiving: J. Lide 6/142, 3TD; D. Patterson 3/33

Magna Vista

Rushing: J. Spriggs 18/67; J. Hairston 6/24; E. Dukes 2/4

Passing: S. Moore 6-14, 96, TD, INT; C. Lynch 2-4, 5; J. Spriggs 1-1, 35

Receiving: J. Schoefield 6/16; T. Younger 8/44; J. Hairston 3/79, TD; B. Kidd 1/1