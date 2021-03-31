High School Football: Bassett falls to G.W.-Danville in midweek makeup contest

GW wasn’t able to answer back on its following possession and Bassett took advantage, putting together an eight-play, 86-yard scoring drive that ended on Ja’ricous Hairston’s 1-yard scamper that made it a two-possession ballgame with just under three minutes left in the third.

In the end, all Bassett did was awaken a sleeping giant as junior quarterback Jeb Byrnes found Howard for a 70-yard strike down the right side, Byrnes’ second scoring pass of 60-plus yards on the night, to steal the wind from the Bengals’ sails and take a 41-20 lead with 1:31 left in the period.

“It was just running the plays we work on in practice and execute on the field and making sure we’re in the right spot to do what we have to do,” Howard said of his catch.

The rout was on from there as GW forced a turnover on a forward pass on the Bengals’ next possession and the Eagles’ offense returned the favor, marching 68 yards down field for a scoring drive capped by senior Willie Edmunds’ 4-yard run that made it an 18-point game with eight minutes left in the contest.

In all, GW scored two unanswered fourth quarter touchdowns to seal the win.