High School Football: Bassett falls to LCA in early season conference contest

On the following kickoff, the Bulldogs recovered an onside kick at the Bengals 34, and Belford again played hero, getting his team within 10 yards of the endzone for what would eventually end in a field goal.

The Bulldogs went into halftime with a 31-14 lead.

The Bengals came out of the half with a quick Walker-Muse 9-yard touchdown. The Bulldogs led the Bengals by 10 with 11:21 to play in the third quarter.

“I’m proud of these guys for not giving up in the face of adversity. Our guys kept playing and battling,” said Bassett coach Brandon Johnson following the loss.

The Bengals backfield was able to seemingly score at will for the second straight week, with all four TDs Friday coming on the ground. Bassett scored six touchdowns, five on the ground, last week in a win at Franklin County.

“You know their hard work is paying off. They battled," Johnson said of Walker-Muse and Hairston. "They are here everyday in the weight room and they are here as leaders on our team."

A late third quarter turnover by the Bengals in their own territory gave the Bulldogs excellent field position. Davidson punched in a 1-yard touchdown to put the Bulldogs up 38-21 with 2:05 left in the third.