High School Football: Bassett looks to make it 4 straight in Smith River Rivalry

Most seasons, fans have to wait until the final game to see the annual Smith River Classic between Bassett and Magna Vista. But this season, they’re treated to the rivalry game in Week 6.

The Bengals and Warriors will renew their rivalry tonight in Ridgeway, while Martinsville will play a rivalry game of their own in Danville and Patrick County finishes out the Piedmont District slate tonight at Tunstall.

Here’s a look at all three games.

Bassett (3-1) at Magna Vista (2-2), 7 p.m.

After losing to Magna Vista nine straight seasons, Bassett has shifted the tides in the rivalry with three straight victories over the Warriors.

While Magna Vista dominated the rivalry from 2009-2017, winning each game by an average of 31 points, the recent contests have all been much closer. Bassett has won the last three games by a total of eight points.

The game - dubbed the Smith River Classic - was a slugfest in the spring, with Bassett coming out on top 56-55.

The Bengals come into Ridgeway 3-1 on the year, winners of their last two games. They’ve scored at least 28 points in each game, and scored more than 40 points in three of four games.