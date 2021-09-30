High School Football: Bassett looks to make it 4 straight in Smith River Rivalry

Most seasons, fans have to wait until the final game to see the annual Smith River Classic between Bassett and Magna Vista. But this season, they’re treated to the rivalry game in Week 6.
The Bengals and Warriors will renew their rivalry tonight in Ridgeway, while Martinsville will play a rivalry game of their own in Danville and Patrick County finishes out the Piedmont District slate tonight at Tunstall.
Here’s a look at all three games.
Bassett (3-1) at Magna Vista (2-2), 7 p.m.
After losing to Magna Vista nine straight seasons, Bassett has shifted the tides in the rivalry with three straight victories over the Warriors.
While Magna Vista dominated the rivalry from 2009-2017, winning each game by an average of 31 points, the recent contests have all been much closer. Bassett has won the last three games by a total of eight points.
The game - dubbed the Smith River Classic - was a slugfest in the spring, with Bassett coming out on top 56-55.
The Bengals come into Ridgeway 3-1 on the year, winners of their last two games. They’ve scored at least 28 points in each game, and scored more than 40 points in three of four games.
Bassett’s high powered offense, led by senior running back Simeon Walker-Muse who scored four touchdowns last week against William Byrd, has scored the second most points and is averaging the second most points per game in the Piedmont District. The Bengals have scored 174 points, averaging 43.5 per game.
After allowing 70 points combined in the first two games, in the last two Bassett has a shutout and a game in which they allowed just nine points. The Bengals defense is allowing 19.75 points per game, which is the best in the PD among teams that have played four games.
Magna Vista (2-2) got an unexpected week off to prepare for Bassett after last week’s game at Tunstall High School was postponed.
The Warriors have been extremely up and down this season. In two wins, they’ve scored 48 and 43 points and allowed just 18 total. But in two losses, they’ve scored a total of 33 points, while allowing 60 and 48.
The Warriors 124 points scored this season averages to 31 points per game. They’ve allowed 126 points, 31.5 per game.
This week's game is the first district contest of the season for both Bassett and Magna Vista.
Bassett/Magna Vista football over the years
Spring 2021 – Bassett 56-55
2019 – Bassett 16-12
2018 – Bassett 13-10
2017 – Magna Vista 41-0
2016 – Magna Vista 56-15
2015 – Magna Vista 44-0
2014 – MV 45-7
2013 – MV 54-0
2012 – MV 20-19
2011 – MV 27-14
2010 – MV 48-7
2009 – MV 22-14
2008 – B 28-7
Martinsville (2-2) at G.W.-Danville (3-1), 7 p.m.
Martinsville has been one of the most surprising teams in the Piedmont District this season. After opting to not play in the spring, the Bulldogs sit 2-2 overall, with wins over Morehead and Dan River.
The Bulldogs come into this week’s game off of a 21-16 loss to Halifax County last week. Martinsville led the Comets 16-14 with three minutes remaining in the game.
Martinsville has scored 88 points this season, averaging 22 points per game. After scoring just one touchdown in a Week 1 loss to Glenvar, the Bulldogs have scored at least 16 points in three games since.
The Bulldogs defense has allowed at least 18 points each game this season, and are giving up 23 points per game.
After an opening week loss to E.C. Glass, G.W.-Danville has rattled off three straight wins, all in decisive fashion. All three victories for the Eagles this season have been by an average of 32 points. G.W. has scored at least 32 points each game, and at least 45 points in last three.
The Eagles defense allowed 42 and 31 points in first two games, but has given up just 12 and 14 points in the last two.
G.W. has scored 184 points – 46 per game – this summer, and allowed 99 points – 24.75 per game.
Patrick County (1-3) at Tunstall (1-2), 7 p.m.
Patrick County and Tunstall come into this week’s game needing wins to bounce back from big losses. The Cougars fell at home to G.W.-Danville last week, 61-12.
In their lone win this season, PC scored 34 points, however they haven’t scored more than 26 points in any other game. Twice they’ve been held to fewer than two touchdowns.
Patrick County has scored 79 points – 19.75 per game – and allowed 152 points – 38 per game. The Cougars have allowed at least 20 points to each opponent this season.
The Trojans have equally struggled this year. They come into Week 6 after having to sit out last week’s scheduled game against Magna Vista.
Tunstall’s last game was a 46-6 loss to Staunton River on September 17. The Trojans and Halifax are the only teams in the Piedmont District to play just three games this season.
The Trojans have scored 32 points this season – 16.6 per game. They scored 26 points Game 1, and were shutout in Game 2.
Tunstall has allowed 90 points –30 per game – this season.
Piedmont District Football Standings:
Halifax (3-0, 1-0)
G.W.-Danville (3-1, 1-0)
Bassett (3-1, 0-0)
Magna Vista (2-2, 0-0)
Martinsville (2-2, 0-1)
Tunstall (1-2, 0-0)
Patrick County (1-3, 0-1)
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com