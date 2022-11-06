High School Football: Bassett, Magna Vista, Martinsville to host playoff openers this week

For the first time in more than a decade, three local high school football teams will all host playoff games this week.

Bassett, Magna Vista, and Martinsville all finished in the top four of their regions to get a home game in the first round of the postseason.

Martinsville finished the regular season 9-1, their best record in 21 years. The Bulldogs took the No. 2 in Region 2C, giving them a home playoff game for the first time since 2016.

Martinsville will host No. 7 seed Dan River (6-4) on Friday in the region quarterfinals. The two teams previously met on September 16, a game the Bulldogs won, 50-27.

In Region 3D, Magna Vista climbed up the standings throughout the second half of the season, and finished in the No. 2 spot. The Warriors (7-3) will host No. 7 Staunton River on Friday at 7 p.m.

The top two teams in each region are guaranteed to also host games in the second round of the playoffs, should they win in Round 1. The winner of Friday’s Martinsville/Dan River game will play the winner of No. 3 Glenvar (7-3) and No. 6 Floyd County (7-3).

The winner of Friday’s Magna Vista/Staunton River game will play the winner of No. 3 Christiansburg (7-3) and No. 6 Abingdon (5-5)

With a loss to Martinsville in the regular season finale, Bassett (7-3) fell two spots to No. 4 in the Region 3D standings. They’ll host No. 5 Cave Spring (6-4) on Friday.

The winner of the Bengals/Knights game will play the winner of No. 1 Lord Botetourt (9-1) and No. 8 Hidden Valley (3-7).

All three games on Friday will begin at 7 p.m.