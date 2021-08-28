High School Football: Bassett rebounds in big way, defeats Franklin County in Rocky Mount

On the first drive of the game Friday night in Rocky Mount, Franklin County marched down the field 80 yards in 21 plays, taking nearly 10 minutes off the clock. The Eagles converted two fourth downs on the touchdown drive and went up 6-0 early over Bassett High School.

It could have been an early death knell for Bassett. Proof that Franklin County was in control early.

But the Bengals responded in all facets of the game. Bassett junior Elijah Stokes intercepted an FC pass on the next drive, and ran it all the way down to the 5-yard-line. The Bengals defense held the Eagles to just 60 total yards the rest of the first half, and the offense scored three touchdowns in the first half and three more in the second on the way to a 42-25 victory.

Execution was the name of the game for Bassett coach Brandon Johnson. While he said his squad showed their youth at times, they also showed their leadership, with the juniors and seniors stepping up in big moments, and the youngsters behind them following suit.

Bassett led 21-13 at the half – Franklin County’s only other score came on a kickoff returned for a touchdown just before the end of the first quarter – and Johnson said he didn’t even have to give a halftime pep talk.