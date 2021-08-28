High School Football: Bassett rebounds in big way, defeats Franklin County in Rocky Mount

On the first drive of the game Friday night in Rocky Mount, Franklin County marched down the field 80 yards in 21 plays, taking nearly 10 minutes off the clock. The Eagles converted two fourth downs on the touchdown drive and went up 6-0 early over Bassett High School.
It could have been an early death knell for Bassett. Proof that Franklin County was in control early.
But the Bengals responded in all facets of the game. Bassett junior Elijah Stokes intercepted an FC pass on the next drive, and ran it all the way down to the 5-yard-line. The Bengals defense held the Eagles to just 60 total yards the rest of the first half, and the offense scored three touchdowns in the first half and three more in the second on the way to a 42-25 victory.
Execution was the name of the game for Bassett coach Brandon Johnson. While he said his squad showed their youth at times, they also showed their leadership, with the juniors and seniors stepping up in big moments, and the youngsters behind them following suit.
Bassett led 21-13 at the half – Franklin County’s only other score came on a kickoff returned for a touchdown just before the end of the first quarter – and Johnson said he didn’t even have to give a halftime pep talk.
“I just told them, ‘Sledgehammer mentality.’ That’s all I needed to say,” Johnson said. “We’ve gone into halftimes in the past with leads and lose them or end up in close games. I wanted to see that sledgehammer mentality.
“I’ve got a junior quarterback who is amazing. I’ve got a senior running back that is amazing. I’ve got an offensive line of guys that didn’t start last year. They’re amazing. These guys don’t give up and they showed the shape they’re in. We talk about hydrating, we talk about taking care of our bodies, and it showed in the fourth quarter.”
Friday was the first time in Johnson’s four year tenure that the Bengals have won the first game of the season, prompting a water cooler shower from the players after the final buzzer sounded.
The Bengals built a lead in the first half behind three touchdown runs by quarterback Ja’Ricous Hairston. The 6-foot-3 quarterback played the role of fullback on the goal line, rumbling in for scores of five, 16, and two yards.
Hairston finished the night with 10 rushes for 98 yards.
“It’s huge for us,” Johnson said of having such a big goal-line threat. “For the last three or four years, you see us call ‘Gator.’ It’s no surprise to the opponent. For two years we had No. 9 in Kevon Smith. Now I’ve got a big 6-foot-3, 230 pound quarterback that can do the same stuff, if not read it a little better, and it’s a weapon for us down there. It’s hard to stop him.”
Hairston found the endzone one more time in the third quarter, this time with his arm. From 30 yards out, he threw up a pass to sophomore receiver Branson Ledux-Mattox, who made an acrobatic catch over a Franklin County defender and fell into the endzone to extend the Bengals lead to 15.
Franklin County answered with a 6-play, 74-yard drive that ended with a 20-yard touchdown from Eli Foutz to Jaemon King. The Eagles 2-point conversion attempt was no good.
On the ensuing drive, Bassett running back Simeon Walker-Muse put together runs of eight and 12 yards and finished with a 42-yard run into the endzone on the first play of the fourth quarter to extend the Bengals lead again, 35-19.
The Bengals senior concluded the scoring for the night on a 6-yard touchdown run with 3:37 remaining on the clock.
“I’m proud of the way they rebounded from that moment, after that drive,” Johnson said.
Walker-Muse finished the night with 17 rushes for for 171 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Ty Cline had seven rushes for 29 yards.
Hairston was 11-17 passing for 110 yards and a touchdown.
The Bengals offense found life, but not because they found holes in the Eagles defense. Johnson said he and the coaching staff just played to their strength.
"I know where we’re strong at and I know where we're good at, so we try to take advantage of where we’re good and see if the other team can stop that," Johnson said. "I think that’s a very good Franklin County team who is very well-coached. I wouldn't say they were vulnerable, I would say we made plays when we needed to. First quarter we made some big third down conversions after we gave up some fourth down conversions on defense. I just think it comes down to battling and who's making plays and who's not.
"I love playing at Franklin County. Half my family is from Franklin County. My dad is from here. And I love coming here. It’s a great atmosphere... Their fans are always good. Coach (JR) Edwards does a great job with those guys and I knew we would have to battle and that’s kind of what we did. Everybody right now is struggling with the COVID and issues and it’s just who is going to handle that on Friday nights the best and navigate this hard season."
Bassett (1-0) will play its home opener on Friday night, taking on Liberty Christian Academy (1-0) at 7 p.m.
