High School Football: Bassett seniors keep promise made five years ago

As the Bassett High School football team, cheerleaders, and student section gathered on the field at Ed Bassett Stadium, on Thursday, with the Smith River Classic trophy high in the air, Bengals head coach Brandon Johnson reminded his 15 seniors what they said to him five years ago.

When this year’s crop of seniors were in eighth grade, they told Johnson they were going to make sure the Smith River Classic trophy – given to the winner of the annual Bassett/Magna Vista football game – stays at Bassett for the entirety of their high school career.

Those seniors kept their promise. Bassett defeated Magna Vista 41-7 on Thursday for a fifth straight regular season win over their rivals.

“It feels really good,” said Bassett senior Parker Hardy, who recovered a fumble and had two sacks Thursday night. “It helps me sleep at night knowing they’ve never seen the trophy. It really does.”

“It feels great,” said senior Jaylen Lide, who finished the night with three touchdown catches. “We had some great practices, some really great practices. So we were just locking in all week.”

Johnson recalled going to a Henry County Parks and Recreation football game shortly after he took the job at Bassett in 2017. At the time he knew Bengals quarterback Ja’Ricous Hairston, who threw two touchdowns and ran for another Thursday night.

While watching the young players in Henry County, he also saw current senior Elijah Stokes, the Bengals punt/kick returner and defensive starter on Thursday.

That group of players assured Johnson they would help grown the Bengals program into what it is today.

“Those guys, that was their thing,” Johnson said. “They were like, ‘Coach, we’re going to turn this thing around. We want to be a part of that.’

“And then (senior center) Peyton Ranks came up as an eighth grader, and he’s the same way. He just kept working and kept working. And then you add the other seniors in, we’ve had a couple join us this year, and it’s been great. Just the family around here. I think you can look around after our games and tell it’s a big family. Yes, it’s nice during a win, but you’ve been here in losses. It’s still a family. That’s what it is for us. It’s not about winning or losing, it’s a good thing for us to just feel everybody supports us."

The shift in the Smith River Classic towards Bassett’s favor comes after Magna Vista won five straight rivalry contests from 2013-2017.

Johnson, who was an MVHS assistant before taking the head coaching job at his alma mater, said he would try to lessen the importance of the win, but “you can’t downplay it,” he said.

“This game means something to us and it never will stop meaning something to us because it’s home,” he said. “We want to protect home. Our guys are dead set on being the best football program in Martinsville and Henry County, and that’s just their mentality. When I came over here, that was my job to build the culture up and make this thing a rivalry again, and I feel like we’ve done that. We’ve done a pretty good job of that.

“Any time you play them, it’s a good feeling to come out on top. It’s just all in fun, the bragging rights. It’s a good feeling.”