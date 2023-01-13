High School Football: Bassett's Elijah Stokes, Cole Byrd named to all-state team; Bulldogs and Cougars named all-region

Bassett senior Elijah Stokes and sophomore Cole Byrd were both named to the Virginia High School League Class 3 All-State football team, the VHSL announced on Friday.

Stokes was named Second Team All-State as a receiver after finishing the regular season with 34 catches for 558 yards and six touchdowns.

The senior did just about everything for the Bengals offensively, also spending time at running back and quarterback late in the season. He finished the year with 16 total touchdowns - four rushing, six passing, and six receiving - for just under 1,200 total yards of offense.

The Bengals senior was also named First Team All-Region 3D and First Team All-Piedmont District as a receiver. He was named First Team All-State last season as a punt returner.

Byrd was also named Second Team All-State as the Bengals kicker this season. The sophomore was 41-for-44 on extra point attempts during the regular season, and had a season-best 34-yard field goal. He kicked into the endzone on 30 of 53 kickoffs.

The Bengals sophomore was also First Team All-Region 3D and First Team All-Piedmont District as a kicker. He was named First Team All-PD and honorable mention all-region as a punter.

Bassett finished the football season 8-4, and was the Co-Piedmont District champions. They reached the second round of the Region 3D playoffs.

Bulldogs, Cougars named All-Region

Martinsville High School senior Chavis Martin was named first team all-region two times for his play with the Bulldogs this season.

Martin was named First Team All-Region 2C as an offensive lineman and defensive lineman after leading Martinsville with 75 solo tackles, 13 tackles-for-loss, and eight sack in the regular season.

The lineman was joined on the first team list by teammate Jahmal Jones, who was named First Team All-Region 2C as a running back, and second team all-region as a kick returner and defensive back. Jones was also named First Team All-State for VHSL Class 2 as a running back, the VHSL announced last month.

Martinsville head coach Bobby Martin was named Region 2C Coach of the Year after leading the Bulldogs to a 10-2 final record. The Bulldogs hosted a first round playoff game for the first time since 2016, and hosted a second round playoff game for the first time since 2006. They finished the regular season 9-1, their fewest losses since 2001, and their 10 total wins was the most since 1999.

Martinsville kicker Andy Garcia and linebacker Trey Gravely were both named to the all-region second team.

Patrick County High School running back Demontez Hill and receiver Jai Penn were also named Second Team All-Region 2C.

Full list of all-region selections for Martinsville and Patrick County are listed below.

All-Region 2C

First Team Offense

Offensive Lineman - Chavis Martin (MHS)

Running Back - Jahmal Jones (MHS)

First Time Defense

Defensive Lineman - Chavis Martin (MHS)

Second Team Offense

Running Back - Demontez Hill (PCHS)

Receiver - Jai Penn (PCHS)

Kicker - Andy Garcia (MHS)

Kick Returner - Jahmal Jones (MHS)

Second Team Defense

Linebacker - Trey Gravely (MHS)

Defensive Back - Jahmal Jones (MHS)