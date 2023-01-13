High School Football: Bassett's Elijah Stokes, Cole Byrd named to all-state team

Bassett senior Elijah Stokes and sophomore Cole Byrd were both named to the Virginia High School League Class 3 All-State football team, the VHSL announced on Friday.

Stokes was named Second Team All-State as a receiver after finishing the regular season with 34 catches for 558 yards and six touchdowns.

The senior did just about everything for the Bengals offensively, also spending time at running back and quarterback late in the season. He finished the year with 16 total touchdowns - four rushing, six passing, and six receiving - for just under 1,200 total yards of offense.

The Bengals senior was also named First Team All-Region 3D and First Team All-Piedmont District as a receiver. He was named First Team All-State last season as a punt returner.

Byrd was also named Second Team All-State as the Bengals kicker this season. The sophomore was 41-for-44 on extra point attempts during the regular season, and had a season-best 34-yard field goal. He kicked into the endzone on 30 of 53 kickoffs.

The Bengals sophomore was also First Team All-Region 3D and First Team All-Piedmont District as a kicker. He was named First Team All-PD and honorable mention all-region as a punter.

Bassett finished the football season 8-4, and was the Co-Piedmont District champions. They reached the second round of the Region 3D playoffs.