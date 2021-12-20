High School Football: Bassett's Elijah Stokes named first team all-state; Bengals Simeon Walker-Muse, Magna Vista's Tyler Johnson named second team

Bassett junior Elijah Stokes was named First Team All-VHSL Class 3 as a punt returner for the Bengals football team this season.

The VHSL announced the Class 3 all-state team on Monday.

Stokes returned two punts for touchdowns this season. On offense, he had two rushing, two passing, and three receiving touchdowns, accounting for 631 total yards of offense. He added three interceptions on defense.

Last week, Stokes was also named First Team All-Region 3D as a punt returner, and second team all-region as a defensive back.

Bassett senior Simeon Walker-Muse was named Second Team All-VHSL Class 3 as a running back. Walker-Muse was previously named Region 3D Offensive Player of the Year this season after rushing for nearly 2,000 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Magna Vista senior Tyler Johnson was also named second team all-state as a receiver. Johnson, who signed his letter of intent last week to play football at Penn State next fall, was previously named First Team All-Region 3D three times as a receiver, kick returner, and defensive back.

Bassett finished the season 9-3 and reached the region semifinals after taking the No. 3 seed in the playoffs.

Magna Vista finished the season 5-6 and fell in the first round of the playoffs.

All-state selections are voted on by a committee composed of eight football coaches, two from each region.