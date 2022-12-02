High School Football: Bassett's Hairston, Martinsville's Jones, Magna Vista's Stockton named PD players of the year; Full All-Piedmont District lists

The Bassett, Magna Vista, and Martinsville football teams all shared the title of co-Piedmont District champions this football season, and each team had one player named Piedmont District Player of the Year.

Bassett senior quarterback Ja'Ricous Hairston and Martinvsille senior running back/kick returner Jahmal Jones were named Co-PD Offensive Players of the Year, and Magna Vista junior defensive lineman Ethan Stockton was named the district's Defensive Player of the Year.

Stockton had 42 solo tackles, 8.5 sacks, and 27 tackles for loss this season. He was named First Team All-PD as a defensive lineman, and was also named second team all-district as a tight end for the Warriors this fall.

Despite missing several games with an injury, Hairston still finished the regular season with more than 2,000 total yards of offense, scoring eight rushing and 16 passing touchdowns for the Bengals. He averaged just under 10 yards per carry on 69 runs this season, and completed 63.5% of his passes for more than 1,400 yards.

Hairston was named First Team All-PD as both a quarterback and linebacker.

Jones rushed for more than 1,300 yards and 14 touchdowns this regular season for the Bulldogs, and added two more receiving TDs. On special teams, he averaged more than 52 yards per kick return, gaining 316 yards on six returns with one touchdown. The senior also had one pick-six this season, one he took 77 yards for a TD.

Jones, a three-time VHSL state champion in outdoor track, was named First Team All-PD for four different positions: Running back, kick returner, defensive back, and punt returner.

Martinsville's Bobby Martin was named Piedmont District Coach of the Year this season. Martin led the Bulldogs to a 10-2 regular season record, the best record at the school in more than two decades. The Bulldogs hosted a playoff game for the first time since 2016, and reached the Region 2C semifinals.

All-district lists are voted on and selected by coaches in the district.

The full All-Piedmont District first and second team lists are below.

All-Piedmont District Football

Co-Offensive Players of the Year: Ja’Ricous Hairston (BHS) / Jahmal Jones (MHS)

Defensive Player of the Year: Ethan Stockton (MVHS)

Coach of the Year: Bobby Martin (MHS)

First Team Offense

Quarterback - Ja’Ricous Hairston (BHS)

Center – Peyton Rakes (BHS)

Lineman – Parker Hardy (BHS)

Lineman – Micheal Helms (GWHS)

Lineman – Caleb Martin (MVHS)

Lineman – Chavis Martin (MHS)

Running Back – Joseph Spriggs (MVHS)

Running Back – Jahmal Jones (MHS)

Running Back – Bricen Poole (THS)

Receiver – Elijah Stokes (BHS)

Receiver – Omarion – Hairston (GWHS)

Receiver – Jai Penn (PCHS)

Tight End – Peyton Cambron (PCHS)

Kicker – Cole Byrd (BHS)

Kick Returner – Jahmal Jones (MHS)

All-Purpose – Rayshawn Dickerson (MHS)

First Team Defense

Lineman – Lunta Barksdale (GWHS)

Lineman – Ethan Stockton (MVHS)

Lineman – Chavis Martin (MHS)

Defensive End – Salvador Coca-Lobo (BHS)

Defensive End - Quaye’Nurion Conway (GWHS)

Linebacker - Ja’Ricous Hairston (BHS)

Linebacker – Darrell Mabin (GWHS)

Linebacker – Jonta Hairston (MVHS)

Linebacker – Trey Hairston (MHS)

Defensive Back – Branson Leduc-Mattox (BHS)

Defensive Back – Anthony Brawner (GWHS)

Defensive Back – Qualik Tucker (HCHS)

Defensive Back – Jahmal Jones (MHS)

Punter – Cole Byrd (BHS)

Punt Returner – Jahmal Jones (MHS)

All-Purpose – Jaylen Lide (BHS)

Second Team Offense

Quarterback – Dhaki Chandler (HCHS)

Center – Greg Moore (MHS)

Lineman – Joshua Dawson (BHS)

Lineman – Christian Holland (MVHS)

Lineman – Taymar Hogde (MHS)

Lineman – Sam Hubbard (PCHS)

Running Back – Eli Bridges (GWHS)

Running Back – Latrell Hairston (MHS)

Running Back – Demontez Hill (PCHS)

Receiver – Branson Leduc-Mattox (BHS)

Receiver – Torian Younger (MVHS)

Receiver – J’Mere Hairston (MVHS)

Tight End – Ethan Stockton (MVHS)

Kicker – Andy Garcia (MHS)

Kick Returner – Jaylen Lide (BHS)

All-Purpose – Josh Miller (HCHS)

Second Team Defense

Lineman – Joshua Dawson (BHS)

Lineman – Parker Hardy (BHS)

Lineman – CJ Talley (MHS)

Defensive End – Steffon Evans (MHS)

Defensive End – Sam Hubbard (PCHS)

Linebacker – Zycheus Hylton (BHS)

Linebacker – Javeion Gooden (HCHS)

Linebacker – Cash Hairston (MHS)

Linebacker – Peyton Cambron (PCHS)

Defensive Back – Semaj Jeffries (HCHS)

Defensive Back – Simeon Moore (MVHS)

Defensive Back – MaKinley Gravley (MHS)

Defensive Back – Rayshawn Dickerson (MHS)

Punter – Caleb Lynch (MVHS)

Punt Returner – Branson Leduc-Mattox (BHS)

D. All-Purpose – Jaquez Ferrell (HCHS)