High School Football: Bassett's Simeon Walker-Muse named Region 3D Offensive Player of the Year

A week after being named Piedmont District Offensive Player of the Year, Bassett senior Simeon Walker-Muse received the same honor in Region 3D, it was announced this week.

Walker-Muse was named Region 3D Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for 1,940 yards and 27 touchdowns this season. The senior averaged 176 rushing yards per game and 10.15 yards per carry, and added seven catches for 131 yards and two touchdowns.

The senior was also named First Team All-Region 3D as a linebacker.

Three other Bengals were also named to First Team All-Region: kicker Freddi Lopez, defensive lineman Gabriel Divers, and punt returner Elijah Stokes.

Bassett finished the season 9-3 and reached the region semifinals after taking the No. 3 seed in the playoffs.

Magna Vista senior Tyler Johnson was also named First Team All-Region three times as a receiver, kick returner, and defensive back. Johnson is committed to play football at Penn State next fall.

Magna Vista finished the season 5-6 and fell in the first round of the playoffs.

Full first and second team recipients from Bassett and Magna Vista are listed below.