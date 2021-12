High School Football: Bassett's Walker-Muse, Johnson named PD player and coach of the year

After leading the Bassett football team to its best season in more than a decade, Bengals senior Simeon Walker-Muse and coach Brandon Johnson were given the top honors in the Piedmont District.

Walker-Muse was named Piedmont District Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for 1,940 yards and 27 touchdowns this season. The senior averaged 176 rushing yards per game and 10.15 yards per carry, and added seven catches for 131 yards and two touchdowns.

Johnson helped lead Bassett to a 9-3 overall record, helping him garner PD Coach of the Year honors. The Bengals, the No. 3 seed in the Region 3D tournament, hosted a first round playoff game for the first time since 2007, and reached the region semifinals before falling to Abingdon.

Walker-Muse was also named All-PD first team defense as a linebacker. Five Bengals in all were named to the All-PD first team: Parker Hardy (offensive line), Freddi Lopez (kicker and punter), Gabriel Divers (defensive line), Tyheim Cline (linebacker), Elijah Stokes (defensive back and punt returner)

The All-PD list is voted on by coaches in the district.

G.W.-Danville's Ahmad Poole was named PD Defensive Player of the Year.